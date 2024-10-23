The costs of running an SMB. From payroll to outsourcing, it’s all in here.

Startup Costs: Your Guide to Getting a Business Off the Ground

Typical startup costs

There are numerous types of startup expenses, depending on the type of business you’re planning. Here’s a list from the Small Business Administration of the most common costs to consider when starting a business.

Office space

The cost of renting or leasing a workspace is a significant startup expense. For some businesses, finding the right location is critical to their success while others simply need a workspace that is the right size.

Utilities

Bills for electricity, water, gas, and other essential services are examples of post-opening costs and should be relatively fixed. Security deposits for these services, however, are pre-opening costs.

Equipment and supplies

The type of business will determine how much you need to spend for essential machinery, computers, and office supplies.

Communications

Phone systems, internet connections, and communication tools are critical for staying connected with customers and partners. If your business relies on a well-rounded customer service team, for example, it might be worth the cost to make sure customers can reach you via multiple forms of communication.

Licenses and permits

Fees associated with obtaining the necessary legal permissions to operate your business can vary depending on your location and industry, but they’re a must-have to operate legally.