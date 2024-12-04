Our special thank you to small businesses

Dynamic Element

Thankful for SMBs. Happy Thanksgiving! Gratitude is on everyone’s mind right now, so we’re sharing a bit about some people we’re extremely thankful for. Small and medium-size businesses are central to our cities and small towns, and they're the backbone of the U.S. economy. The individuals who start them and help them thrive are the reason we say, “People Matter.” In this issue, we express gratitude for SMBs by sharing a few of their amazing stories.

Read Some of Our Customer Stories in Hearst Publications Recently we launched an editorial series with several of Hearst Magazine’s prominent online publications. This new series features stories highlighting TriNet customers' entrepreneurial journeys—each unique and groundbreaking.

Our first three featured customers:

Dagne Dover is a highly successful New York based brand that manufactures and sells bags, backpacks, and wallets that are designed to be functional, minimalist and sustainable.

Proper Cloth is a pioneer and leader in quality custom-fit, made-to-order shirts, pants, jackets, and suits. Their unique approach combines technical innovation with premium materials and tasteful clothing design.

Founded in 2014 by John R. Adler, Jr., MD, renowned Stanford neurosurgeon and inventor of the CyberKnife®, ZAP Surgical strives to define the future of radiosurgery through better technology and new potential clinical applications.

A Visionary on a Mission to Help Those in Need After learning that the most requested clothing item in homeless shelters is socks, Dave Heath, Co-founder and CEO of Bombas, founded his sock company on a buy-one, give-one model which now provides over 140 million items to people facing homelessness. Dave shares his story with Michael. Listen on RISE → Dave Heath Co-founder and CEO Bombas

A Discussion with Rachel Tipograph, Founder & CEO, MikMak Hear Rachel Tipograph discuss how she reinvented MikMak as a successful eCommerce business, which has seen 7x growth since the pandemic. She shares her experience from funding to launch. Hosted best-selling author of Brotopia, Emily Chang. Watch Now →

Women Who Redefined a Business Model Michael sits down with the co-founders of JOAN Creative—Lisa Clunie, Chief Executive Officer, and Jaime Robinson, Chief Creative Officer, to discuss diversity, the role of data and AI in the creative process and how they named their agency after powerful women in history, art and music. Listen on RISE →

The Poetic Design of Getting Babies to Sleep Safely and Saving Lives Michael sits down with Dr. Harvey Karp, Co-Founder and CEO of Happiest Baby to discuss his work enhancing child well-being with innovative techniques to help fussy babies sleep better. Dr. Karp is the inventor of SNOO, the world's first smart sleeper for infants that aids in sleep, and most importantly, helps prevent sudden infant death syndrome. Listen on RISE →