Why AI is poised to become HR’s next secret weapon.

The AI-Enhanced HR Leader
Artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t a future concept anymore. It’s here and it’s reshaping how we all work. From automating payroll processing to answering HR questions in real time, AI is becoming a recognized HR tool. Read on about how AI can help you work smarter, not harder.
ARTICLE:
AI at Work:
What HR Leaders Need to Know Now
For small and medium-size businesses, AI can be a true equalizer. It can help manage time-consuming tasks, reduce errors, and surface insights from data you might otherwise miss. That means more time to focus on people, strategy, and growth.
Surprising AI Trends from the Workforce
Our recent research* found that:
Even with this progress, not everyone is sold. While 59% of employers are comfortable using AI to answer benefits questions, only 41%* of employees feel the same. There’s still work to do in building trust, showing value, and making AI feel like a tool and not a threat.
If you’re exploring or expanding AI use in your business, here are five ways to get more value and more buy-in from your team:
AI can help boost productivity, reduce admin burdens and even enhance employee experience. The key is thoughtful implementation, balancing efficiency with empathy and speed with trust. As AI continues to evolve, companies that prioritize transparency and purpose may be better positioned for long-term success.
How AI Reimagines
the Landscape of HR
& Benefits
Learn about the power of automation and personalization in the HR field, and the possibilities for the future of benefits as AI innovation continues.
