The Weekly Roundup turns one! It’s our birthday, but you get the goodies: 12 free downloadable guides (one for each month we’ve visited your inbox). From benefits and payroll to performance, growth and more, each guide tackles real HR challenges you face every day. Here’s to a year of cheering on your success and to many more to come!

Inside:

12 free downloadable guides to support your HR goals Still time to get in on our Summer Series The Edge—NEW event. Sign up now!