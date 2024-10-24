HR compliance isn’t easy. But there is help!

Business involves risk. From start-up nonprofits to massive corporations, risk management is always going to play a key role in the workplace. HR risk is the specific risk posed to an organization by human interactions. To stay compliant and mitigate risks in employee behavior, HR teams need to take a proactive approach.



If poor HR risk management leads to high turnover rates, for example, jobs will sit vacant. Vacancies are expensive. Plus, they strain existing staff and that may cause dissatisfaction. To compensate, hiring managers might rush things and bring a poorly vetted candidate into a key role. The damage grows and cascades throughout the organization. This is typical of the losses inflicted by the failure of risk management or its absence.