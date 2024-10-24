HR compliance isn’t easy. But there is help!

Compliance is a hot topic for SMBs. You’re not on your own. We have resources that can help.
Risky business?
Get a handle on compliance
SMB leaders and HR professionals are constantly faced with risk and evolving HR-related rules and requirements. With the wrong approach, a business can be vulnerable to lawsuits and loss of reputation. So it’s important to have a handle on compliance and confidence in your process. Fortunately, there are resources and experts who can help. Read below to learn more.
Get Strategic in Mitigating HR Compliance Risk with Our New eGuide
Whether you realize it or not, the minute you start hiring talent, you can be exposed to potential HR compliance risks to your business. And HR compliance can be particularly challenging for small and medium-size businesses. Our eGuide gives you ways to mitigate HR compliance risks and employment-related claims to help keep your business protected.
HR Risk Management: A Complete Guide for Businesses
Business involves risk. From start-up nonprofits to massive corporations, risk management is always going to play a key role in the workplace. HR risk is the specific risk posed to an organization by human interactions. To stay compliant and mitigate risks in employee behavior, HR teams need to take a proactive approach.
If poor HR risk management leads to high turnover rates, for example, jobs will sit vacant. Vacancies are expensive. Plus, they strain existing staff and that may cause dissatisfaction. To compensate, hiring managers might rush things and bring a poorly vetted candidate into a key role. The damage grows and cascades throughout the organization. This is typical of the losses inflicted by the failure of risk management or its absence.
To keep your business operating successfully, small business owners everywhere are responsible for remaining compliant with a host of rules and requirements on the local, state, federal, and industry levels. No easy feat! These responsibilities usually fall to HR, and cover everything from employment-related laws to worker safety to mandated business filings.