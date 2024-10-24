Compliance is one of the hardest parts of HR. Help is available.

Administering employee benefits can be complicated and time-consuming. Nevertheless, it must be done well.





According to research by the International Association of Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), 80% of candidates would choose a job with benefits over the same job without benefits but with a 30% higher salary.





This statistic speaks to the value of benefits administration, which goes far beyond getting the paperwork right. Mistakes in benefits administration can cause problems with compliance and employee engagement. Just as importantly, excellent service in this area can reverberate through your entire organization.