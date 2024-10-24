Don’t leave money on the table. Does your SMB qualify for R&D tax credits?

Dynamic Element

R&D Tax Credit Overview Deadlines for the 2023 tax year are rapidly approaching, so now is a good time to brush up on your tax-credit know-how. We have guidance to share from our TriNet Clarus R+D team.

Are you working to develop or improve a product or process? Do you hire engineers, designers or scientists? If so, you may qualify for one of America’s largest federal tax incentives: the R&D tax credit!

The tax credit allows eligible companies to claim up to 7 to 10% of their qualified research expenses.

Upcoming Tax Deadlines for the 2023 Tax Year: September 16:



Extension deadline for S Corps

October 15:



Extension deadline for C Corps

Hidden Money: Tips for Taking Advantage of the R&D Tax Credit Essentially, the R&D tax credit was created and designed to encourage innovation and allow companies to receive money back for work that they're already doing. Many businesses are eligible for the R&D tax credit but don't realize it. Examples of industries that often qualify include software, biotech, manufacturing, and more. Taking full advantage of the R&D tax credit can mean an increase in cash flow and a decrease in effective tax rate.

Three Myths of the R&D Tax Credit "The PATH Act allowed newer, smaller companies to take advantage of a tax credit previously inaccessible to them. Regardless of which industry your business fits within, it's worth looking into and should be an ongoing part of your annual tax strategy." Jordan Peck CPA and Senior Tax Credit Analyst