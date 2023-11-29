The Essential New Hire Checklist is a valuable resource to help managers to efficiently onboard new employees. It provides a concise list of crucial documents and information that may be helpful for the onboarding of new hires.

The Checklist includes information on:

I-9s, W-4s, and beyond

Direct deposit information

OSHA and HR-related compliance training information

Key manager check-ins (30, 60, 90 days)

The checklist is fully editable. This means you can change align to your company’s unique onboarding processes and branding. Don’t miss a beat — download your checklist today!