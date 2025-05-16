Real businesses. Real stories. Plus HR tools to help drive success.

|
HR Success Stories and
Our Latest Brand Campaign
This week we have articles on how to evaluate your HR needs, why a PEO may be helpful, and related HR events. We’re also unveiling something new.
Introducing the latest evolution of our award-winning People Matter campaign, reimagined with a powerful new message: Your path. Our purpose.
Featuring the iconic photography of Annie Leibovitz, it doesn’t just tell stories—it brings them to life. The stand-out animation illustrates the pivotal moment where purpose meets action, showing how TriNet customers, and the employees that power them, are pushing the limits of innovation forward.
The remarkable organizations featured are: ZAP Surgical, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Zymo Research and Good Culture.
ARTICLE:
Is It Time to Rethink Your HR? A Quick Look at How a PEO Can Help
Managing HR in-house can be time-consuming, costly and confusing--especially for small and mid-size businesses who may not have the depth of HR roster to deal with complex problems or extra cash to hire top talent. That's why more businesses with 5-500 employees are turning to professional employer organizations (PEOs). PEOs can simplify operations, support growth, and not break the bank from many growing firms.
A recent study found that businesses using a PEO:
- Grow 2x faster
- Have 12% lower employee turnover
- Are 50% less likely to fail
What’s a PEO, exactly?
Think of it as a strategic HR service provider that helps with payroll, access to benefits, compliance, and more—while you stay focused on running the business.
Why make the switch?
A PEO gives you access to comprehensive benefits, expert HR best practice guidance, and potential cost savings. Plus, their tech and compliance support can take a big load off your plate.
Planning a transition?
Successful implementation is key. Whether you’re switching from an HRIS, an HR consultant, or another PEO, the right provider will make the process smooth and less stressful.
Quick Tips for a Successful PEO Strategic Relationship:
- Look for industry expertise and scalability
- Make sure they offer industry tailored services and responsive support
- Communicate clearly with your team from day one
Ready to explore your options? Start by evaluating your current HR setup and long-term goals—and see how a PEO could fit into your growth plan.
ARTICLE:
Understanding an HR Needs Assessment
Definition of an HR Needs Assessment
HR needs assessment is a systematic process that helps organizations evaluate their human resources requirements, identify gaps and develop strategies to improve HR functions. It involves analyzing the alignment between workforce capabilities and business objectives to enhance overall efficiency.
Importance in Modern HR Practices
In today’s fast-paced business environment, HR needs assessments can be important for aligning HR practices with organizational goals. By conducting regular HR needs assessments, companies can:
- Optimize HR functions
- Improve workforce planning
- Enhance employee engagement
- Navigate compliance with labor laws
- Support business growth and innovation
Explore Events with TriNet
Unlock a world of valuable insights with our live and on-demand events! Explore our expertly curated weekly picks, designed to deliver the knowledge and strategies you need—right when you need them.
ON DEMAND
TriNet’s National Small Business Week Summit
UPCOMING EVENT
The PEO Edge:
Unlocking Growth with the Power of a PEO
