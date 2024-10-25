HBR Compliance report is here!

While HR compliance is a challenge for many SMBs (83% of those surveyed cited at least one challenge), there are best practices that companies can employ to improve their compliance efforts. In the survey, 47% of respondents say that, in order to improve its HR compliance efforts, their organization is establishing HR compliance policies or a checklist, 40% are developing a communications plan to more effectively roll out policies and procedures, and 38% are enhancing HR compliance education and training for employees.

Outsourcing this role can often involve hiring a PEO, which LifeLabs Learning has done as a supplement to its in-house HR team, that handles onboarding, access to benefits, and support and expertise to help navigate compliance. As CEO Priscilla Bala puts it, the company also wanted PEO support because LifeLabs Learning is a service provider and its people and teams are its “best and most important asset,” so having outside help ensures that the company navigates compliance with employee-related rules and regulations. In addition, LifeLabs Learning has engaged external legal counsel to advise the company when it comes to understanding the legal language for HR rules and regulations.