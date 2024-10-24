Holiday season is coming and everyone is included.

Whether you’re just getting started on your inclusivity journey for your business, a seasoned professional, or somewhere in between, it never hurts to learn new strategies for hiring and engaging a more diverse group of workers. In the McKinsey report mentioned above, an inclusive work environment increases retention by 47% and inter-team collaboration and support by 90%. So, if you’re ready to improve your business overall, here are 10 tips to make your hybrid work environment more inclusive.

1. Invest in a remote-forward workspace

Employees who work remotely still want to feel included in the wins and losses of the company just as much as in-office workers.

2. Don’t settle into any definition of flexibility

Being flexible for 1 work type but not another can hurt the retention rates you worked so hard to achieve. The beauty of a flexible work environment is that you create trust between your workforce and your management to decide how and when to work while still ensuring the business is flowing in a positive direction.

3. Train legacy management on how to operate in a hybrid environment

As the market has opened up and new employees are streaming in, it’s important to teach management how to engage remote workers that are working from different time zones. Lead by driving management to create connections across all types of teams.

4. Lead by example

Once you have your management teams trained on supporting a hybrid work environment, ensure they are leading the rest of the company on these practices as well. Strengthening company culture is only possible when the entire business is on board.