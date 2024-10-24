Holiday season is coming and everyone is included.

|
Inclusion is always in season.
Inclusion is a hot topic for HR managers and business owners, but perhaps never more so than at the end of the year as employees begin celebrating holidays. We’ve pulled together informative resources about why inclusion is so important in today’s workplace, how we got here and how to make sure everyone on your team has a voice, feels safe, seen and respected. Some of the honorary months may have passed but preparing ahead for 2025 will keep your business on top of this important initiative. Read below to get started.
The Difference Between Equity and Equality and Why Both Matter
Whether you are a small business or a medium-size company, one thing is certain, your employees are your biggest asset and you want to provide them with all the necessary tools to help them succeed. From providing training to making workplace accommodations your goal as a leader is to lead with empathy and create an inclusive workplace.
Both equality and equity are important to the workplace but are not interchangeable. Equity is the means by which individuals are treated fairly based on each individual’s needs; by contrast equality is providing the same treatment to all. Equality provides the same resources to all and pays little attention to the fairness of desired outcomes; while the practice of equity requires more foresight, and intentional allocation of resources tailored to individual needs to reach desired outcomes.
LISTEN: SMB Matters by TriNet
SCOTUS Affirmative Action Decision
and the Future of DEI
Annmarie Liermann talks about Supreme Court affirmative action decision and how it may relate to running a business.
Annmarie Liermann
Sr. Counsel, Employment
TriNet
Civil Rights Act Turns 60:
What the Milestone Means for SMBs
Today, employers know that their workplace must be free from discrimination and retaliation based on a variety of protected characteristics, but sixty years ago, there was no such requirement. In 1964, Congress passed the transformative Civil Rights Act and its momentous impact continues to be felt in workplaces across the United States today.
For employers, prohibiting discrimination and retaliation in the workplace isn’t only a requirement, it’s good business. The protections in Title VII are a foundation for employers when building a workplace culture of respect, equity and inclusiveness.
Honoring Disability Pride Month with Intentionality
Imagine standing at the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building on March 12, 1990, to witness one of the most harrowing acts to provoke the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The Capitol Crawl, as the protest that day known, was proof that more needed to be done as hundreds of physically disabled protesters climbed the steps to promote the enactment of this law. This is just one example of why Disability Pride Month is such a critical piece of how we promote equality and individuality, as is strongly echoed in this year’s theme, “We Want a Life Like Yours.”
10 Ways to Make a Hybrid Work Environment More Inclusive
|
Whether you’re just getting started on your inclusivity journey for your business, a seasoned professional, or somewhere in between, it never hurts to learn new strategies for hiring and engaging a more diverse group of workers. In the McKinsey report mentioned above, an inclusive work environment increases retention by 47% and inter-team collaboration and support by 90%. So, if you’re ready to improve your business overall, here are 10 tips to make your hybrid work environment more inclusive.
1. Invest in a remote-forward workspace
Employees who work remotely still want to feel included in the wins and losses of the company just as much as in-office workers.
2. Don’t settle into any definition of flexibility
Being flexible for 1 work type but not another can hurt the retention rates you worked so hard to achieve. The beauty of a flexible work environment is that you create trust between your workforce and your management to decide how and when to work while still ensuring the business is flowing in a positive direction.
3. Train legacy management on how to operate in a hybrid environment
As the market has opened up and new employees are streaming in, it’s important to teach management how to engage remote workers that are working from different time zones. Lead by driving management to create connections across all types of teams.
4. Lead by example
Once you have your management teams trained on supporting a hybrid work environment, ensure they are leading the rest of the company on these practices as well. Strengthening company culture is only possible when the entire business is on board.
How to Respect Cultural Differences When Managing a Global Team
|
Managing a global team can be exciting. After all, having employees scattered across the globe can mean your organization and its reputation are growing. It can also open up countless new doors and even take your company to the next level. Word about your business can spread. You can get access to professionals who can in turn connect you with new opportunities. The possibilities for growth and expansion increase. It is equally important to remember that with global teams comes the potential for cultural differences. Small businesses that have just started hiring overseas (or even in different hemispheres) may not know how to navigate this aspect of management. For example, they may not be aware of culture-specific customs that impact an employee's availability. It's vital that you take these things into account. You do not want your managerial style to be misinterpreted, nor do you want to offend or disrespect employees from diverse backgrounds. That begs the question: What can you do to respect cultural differences when managing a global team?
Explore Events With TriNet
Webinar:
Cultivating a Positive Company Culture Through Inclusive Conversations
