50% of employees feel more loyalty when they know this one thing.

ARTICLE: Start With Clear Benefits Communication

Employee Benefits Communication Best Practices

A strong benefits package is essential, but if employees don’t understand their benefits, they may not fully utilize them. Nearly half of employees lack benefits awareness, which can contribute to workplace stress and impact productivity. Effective communication can help employees recognize and appreciate the value of their benefits, leading to a more engaged, satisfied and loyal workforce.

Why Benefits Communication Matters

Enhances Employee Experience : Informed employees can make more informed decisions for their well-being and feel more valued.

: Informed employees can make more informed decisions for their well-being and feel more valued. Boosts Retention & Satisfaction : 50% of employees say understanding benefits can increase loyalty. 1

: 50% of employees say understanding benefits can increase loyalty. Elevates Engagement : Employees who feel supported are generally more productive and committed.

Comply With Requirements: Clear communication can help meet benefits-related requirements and fosters transparency.

Best Practices for Communicating Benefits

Some compliance requirements are easy to track because they happen like clockwork every year. These include: Onboarding Integration : Educate new hires early with clear resources and checklists.

: Educate new hires early with clear resources and checklists. Simple, Clear Language : Avoid jargon to make information easily digestible.

: Avoid jargon to make information easily digestible. Manager-Led Conversations : Train leaders to be benefit ambassadors.

: Train leaders to be benefit ambassadors. Open Communication Channels : Make it easy for employees to access benefits information.

: Make it easy for employees to access benefits information. Personalized Messaging : Tailor communication by department, role, or age group.

: Tailor communication by department, role, or age group. Diverse Formats : Use emails, webinars, infographics, and in-person meetings to accommodate different learning styles.

: Use emails, webinars, infographics, and in-person meetings to accommodate different learning styles. Accessible Information : Maintain an online portal or updated resources for easy reference.

: Maintain an online portal or updated resources for easy reference. Employee Feedback : Use surveys and check-ins to refine communication strategies.

: Use surveys and check-ins to refine communication strategies. Year-Round Strategy: Keep employees informed of updates and changes to maintain engagement.

By making benefits communication a priority, your company can enhance employee satisfaction, boost retention and create a workplace where employees feel valued and supported.

ARTICLE: The Impact of Employee Benefits on Recruitment and Retention

SMBs tend to face unique challenges when it comes to their recruitment strategy. For one, they generally have fewer resources than big organizations or Fortune 500 companies. This can make it difficult to spend the time and money on hiring. With smaller budgets, offering competitive salaries or additional benefits may also be more difficult. Other challenges may include: Less brand recognition than larger corporations

Fewer opportunities for growth or professional development

Lack of marketing visibility among larger organizations

Competition from larger organizations

Potentially perceived instability of new companies

Geographic limitations if SMBs aren't in big cities

Limited brand recognition for employee resumes in the future

Although most of the challenges revolve around resources, using benefits can help. It's a great way to attract top talent and show them that you're committed to your team's health and wellness in various ways.

ARTICLE: The Benefits of Benefits eGuide

Get access to the robust benefits your employees want with a PEO

Access comprehensive and attractive benefit options so you can: Improve morale and employee culture Compete for top talent Let your employees know they are valued Focus more on your business

ARTICLE: Unlocking Benefits Potential: The Importance of Preventive Care

If you could find a way to save money, improve health, increase productivity and decrease burnout, would you do it? Would you offer it to your employees? Part of working in a small or medium-size business is looking for opportunities to optimize returns. You and your employees' health are no exception.

Preventive care is a key component of most employee healthcare benefits. Preventive care can include well visits and screenings, like checking your cholesterol, blood pressure or getting your annual mammogram. These important health visits are generally available from in-network providers at no cost per the Affordable Care Act and may help catch a disease or illness early, which can make it easier and more cost effective to treat.

With so many various benefits, why do over half of U.S. adults regularly skip these visits? Equally as important, how can you, as a business leader, make an impact with your employees?

