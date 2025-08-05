The first pitfalls arrive early, during the onboarding process.

For one, too many SMBs fail to input all the necessary information needed for processing payroll or fail to do so in a timely manner, perhaps waiting until the first payroll reporting date to enter the new hire.

Consequence:

Too often, these errors lead to missed initial paychecks that leave new employees frustrated and concerned. This is not the way to start a productive working relationship.

Another common mistake during onboarding—and one with potentially expensive penalties— is when SMBs place an employee in the wrong Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) status. It is not always easy to understand the distinction between exempt and non-exempt employees.

Consequence:

The wrong FLSA status for an employee could lead to an audit by the Department of Labor and/or state and local equivalents, perhaps leading to penalties, back wages, interest, and other damages.

The TriNet approach:

TriNet’s HR platform has built-in triggers that proactively find and alert SMBs of potential errors or missing data—and TriNet also provides resources and best practices to help support customers, so they have the tools to select the proper FLSA status. In addition, TriNet experts are available to help you make fully informed decisions about your employee set-up for proper payroll and payroll-related processing.