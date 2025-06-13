Offer benefits without breaking your budget: Tips inside.

Hiring a new employee is more than a compensation decision. It’s a long-term investment. And one of the biggest (and often underestimated) pieces of that investment? Access to health benefits.



If you’re not budgeting carefully, those benefits may eat into your profits faster than you think.



Why Health Benefits Deserve a Line Item of Their Own

When small businesses think about compensation, they usually zero in on pay. But health benefits alone can add 25–40% to an employee’s base pay, depending on your coverage.





Let’s break that down: