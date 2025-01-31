What do 90% of employees say will keep them from quitting?

1. Offering career development attracts better talent Today’s employees are on the lookout for the best companies to work for. They’re no longer approaching the job hunt from an angle of what they offer the company. They're looking at what the company can offer them. Jobs aren’t hard to find these days, but top talent is. That’s why it’s important to step up your offerings and include career development as a basic benefit for all employees of the organization.

2. Employees are more satisfied when they're engaged

It’s been proven that engaged employees are satisfied employees. And when you are engaging them in improving and building their career, they’re going to jump at the chance to do so. This will help create more satisfaction in the workplace overall. They can also give more to the organization and not feel like they’re being exploited for their skills. When you invest in people, they give back what they get, which means the entire workplace will be lighter and more enjoyable for everyone.

3. It encourages ownership of duties and roles

Career development is also a way for companies to encourage employees to take ownership of their roles and responsibilities within the organization. Not only are people expected to do their jobs, but they are expected to seek growth and development opportunities. They're also encouraged to consider applying for promotions and become a part of the organization for the long haul. You don’t want the people who are just looking for a job. You want team members who are excited about career development and who want to join your team so that they can have a career that’s rewarding and successful.