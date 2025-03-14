Talking About Tax Season. 

The business name control code is an identifier the IRS creates as a sequence of alphanumeric characters for a business based on its legal name and associated TIN or EIN.



What is a business name control code?



All businesses need to have a unique identifier. This is where the business name control code becomes relevant.



The IRS is a stickler for precise recordkeeping, as HR managers know. And when it comes to the electronic filing of corporate tax returns and forms, the agency ensures that the information on these documents corresponds with the correct business entity.