This comprehensive guide offers a practical roadmap for managing the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to onboarding, to cultural inculcation, and all the way through termination. You can use this book to ensure your HR processes are contemporary and robust. From Hire to Retire is an indispensable resource for anyone to help navigate the intricacies of people management with confidence. Whether you are a seasoned HR Professional or a newcomer to the field, this book offers something for everyone