What’s a PEO ROI? Find out + get the eGuide.

Potential real cost savings

Based on NAPEO research, on average, businesses that work with a PEO save 27.2% on HR-related costs. That’s about $1,775 per employee* each year. How? A more optimized workforce, potential cost savings with using less vendors and more cost-effective benefits, just to name a few.



Access to big-company benefits, small-company budget

PEOs offer access to health plans, retirement options and other big-company perks. These benefits can help attract and keep great employees while helping to keep cost effective in check.





Stronger employee retention

Companies working with PEOs see nearly 20% lower turnover.* Happy teams stick around longer thanks to enhanced support, career growth tools and easier-to-use HR platforms.





Compliance simplified

Keeping up with employment-related rules and requirements (and avoiding penalties) is tough. PEOs bring expert best practice guidance so you can stay ahead of regulations with less stress.





Global workforce and independent contractor solutions

Hiring across borders or engaging with freelancers? A PEO offers a solution for international payroll, independent contractor payments and more, so operations run smoothly wherever you grow.

*NAPEO