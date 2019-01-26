Designed for today’s increasingly mobile workforce, the next generation of TriNet Mobile is a convenient app designed to engage, connect, and empower employees and managers to make and act on decisions using a secure, quick, and intuitive tool. TriNet clients and their employees go mobile with real-time information on pay, paycheck history, benefits, time off requests, and company directory. User ID and password, and touch ID for IPhone users create secure access for users. This, combined with no private information being stored on your device, means that you can access important personal information no matter where you are on Android or iOS devices.