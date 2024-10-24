All-new SMB data on work/life balance, satisfaction, AI usage and more

One in three U.S. employees would prefer to consult an AI assistant for HR support over a real human interaction citing quicker response.

A staggering 88% of employers and 71% of employees in small businesses are now harnessing AI on the job. Even when it comes to HR-specific tasks—tasks like payroll, benefits, and interpersonal questions—which have traditionally been very human-to-human in nature, 66% of U.S workers employees are turning to AI for help.

Employers report an acceptance of use that seems to outpace the level of use of AI reported by employees. For example, when it comes to benefits-related queries, 59% of employers approve of AI use at a moderate or extremely acceptable level, but just 41% of employees use it “almost every time” or more. This applies to both general work situations and more personal-in-nature HR questions. For example, when asked about the acceptance and frequency of use for personal HR questions, 49% of employers accept AI use, while only 35% of employees use it.