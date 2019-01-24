Insights401K Calculator | Retirement Savings Calculator
Topic:
HR Essentials

401K Calculator | Retirement Savings Calculator

January 24, 2019・2 mins read
SHARE
401K Calculator | Retirement Savings Calculator

Does your current 401(k) provider offer a way to calculate retirement savings?

If not, TriNet’s free retirement savings calculator is designed to show you variations on your potential retirement earnings based on different contribution levels.

See What HR Outsourcing Could Save You

Explore your potential savings with a tool based on commissioned 2026 Forrester Total Economic Impact™ research.

Tools and Calculators Disclaimer
These calculators are designed to be informational and educational tools only. You should always consult with your financial planner, tax, or legal advisor. The calculators do not constitute investment, tax, or legal advice. The results presented by this calculator are hypothetical and are provided based on the completeness and the accuracy of the information and assumption that the user provides. TriNet and its affiliates are not responsible for the consequences of any decisions or actions taken in reliance upon or as a result of the information provided by these tools. TriNet is not responsible for any human or mechanical errors or omissions. TriNet does not warrant, promise or guarantee that the information is accurate or complete, and TriNet expressly disclaims all liability, loss or risk incurred by employers or their employees as a direct or indirect consequence of its use.

Are you currently enrolled in a 401(k) plan that lacks the capability to calculate your retirement savings? If you find yourself in this situation, we're here to help. TriNet offers a convenient and free retirement savings calculator, specifically designed to provide you with insights into the potential growth of your retirement fund based on various contribution levels. With our user-friendly tool, you can explore different scenarios, helping you make informed decisions about your financial future. It's a valuable resource for anyone looking to plan and optimize their retirement savings strategy.

Instructions

  1. Use our 401k Calculator by entering your check date and state to align with local taxes.
  2. Input your annual gross pay, frequency, and any year-to-date earnings.
  3. Specify your federal tax filing status, allowances, and any extra withholding amounts.
  4. In the 401k Information section, enter your and your employer's contribution percentages.
  5. If you're over 50, select the appropriate option to adjust your limits.
  6. Include any voluntary deductions lastly. The calculator will then provide an estimate of your 401k's growth, helping you plan for retirement.
TriNet Team

TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Get the latest HR trends, insights, advice and more sent straight to your inbox.

Additional Articles
HR ESSENTIALS
Employee Onboarding Best Practices: 10 Practices Across Preboarding, Day One, and the First 90 Days
July 30, 2026
The strongest onboarding programs follow a small set of practices across three phases: preboarding, the first day and week, and the first 90 days. This guide covers 10 best practices and the metrics that show whether they're working, written for small and medium-size businesses.
Read more
HR ESSENTIALS
HR Technology Trends for 2026: AI, Governance and Practical Tools
June 24, 2026
The 2026 HR technology conversation is dominated by agentic AI, the governance question that comes with it, and the tighter HR-IT collaboration both demand. This guide covers the six trends shaping HR tech for small and medium-size businesses this year, plus a practical view of what's worth adopting now.
Read more
HR ESSENTIALS
Southeast Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
June 12, 2026
New Southeast workplace data reveals hiring, engagement, and retention gaps. See what employers get wrong, and how to close it.
Read more

Wondering if HR outsourcing is right for you?

Imagine what you could accomplish with more time and the right HR expertise backing you up. We'd love to explore whether outsourcing makes sense for where your business is headed.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.