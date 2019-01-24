401K Calculator | Retirement Savings Calculator
Does your current 401(k) provider offer a way to calculate retirement savings?
If not, TriNet’s free retirement savings calculator is designed to show you variations on your potential retirement earnings based on different contribution levels.
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Explore your potential savings with a tool based on commissioned 2026 Forrester Total Economic Impact™ research.
Tools and Calculators Disclaimer
These calculators are designed to be informational and educational tools only. You should always consult with your financial planner, tax, or legal advisor. The calculators do not constitute investment, tax, or legal advice. The results presented by this calculator are hypothetical and are provided based on the completeness and the accuracy of the information and assumption that the user provides. TriNet and its affiliates are not responsible for the consequences of any decisions or actions taken in reliance upon or as a result of the information provided by these tools. TriNet is not responsible for any human or mechanical errors or omissions. TriNet does not warrant, promise or guarantee that the information is accurate or complete, and TriNet expressly disclaims all liability, loss or risk incurred by employers or their employees as a direct or indirect consequence of its use.
Are you currently enrolled in a 401(k) plan that lacks the capability to calculate your retirement savings? If you find yourself in this situation, we're here to help. TriNet offers a convenient and free retirement savings calculator, specifically designed to provide you with insights into the potential growth of your retirement fund based on various contribution levels. With our user-friendly tool, you can explore different scenarios, helping you make informed decisions about your financial future. It's a valuable resource for anyone looking to plan and optimize their retirement savings strategy.
Instructions
- Use our 401k Calculator by entering your check date and state to align with local taxes.
- Input your annual gross pay, frequency, and any year-to-date earnings.
- Specify your federal tax filing status, allowances, and any extra withholding amounts.
- In the 401k Information section, enter your and your employer's contribution percentages.
- If you're over 50, select the appropriate option to adjust your limits.
- Include any voluntary deductions lastly. The calculator will then provide an estimate of your 401k's growth, helping you plan for retirement.
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