Cyberattacks are up 400%. Get tips to help keep your business secure.

Who’s watching the data? Cybersecurity is top of mind for everyone. Or it should be. We’re online almost all the time, potentially exposing our personal information to untold risk. Now is the time to find out what you don’t know. As an HR admin or small business leader, it will fall to you to protect employee or customer data. This issue will answer many of your questions and help get you started on a more cyber secure path.

ARTICLE: Updating the Human Firewall and Demystifying Cybersecurity

In an era where virtually every aspect of our lives is digitized, it is vital that we all recognize that cybersecurity is no longer just a technology-centric problem—it’s a human-centric one. The human element and organizational culture are critical factors in any successful cybersecurity program. Human Resources (HR) leaders are playing an increasingly vital role in addressing security gaps and enabling organizations to benefit from improved cybersecurity. Read the Article →

“Cybersecurity is a human problem. It begins and ends with behavior, with culture ... a culture that embraces zero harm, a focus on how we can enable the company to move into its future safely, effectively with quality outcomes, a high trustworthiness quotient." Timothy Torres Chief Security Officer TriNet

WATCH: Demystifying Cybersecurity The human element and corporate culture are critical factors in a successful cybersecurity program. HR leaders play a vital role in helping address security gaps and enabling their organizations to benefit from improved cybersecurity. Watch Now → Timothy Torres Chief Security Officer TriNet



Ishawna Wint Lead Product Manager TriNet



ARTICLE: Are You Protecting Your Employees’ Personal Identifiable Information?

As an employer, you’re privy to many forms of employee data. This information, which flows abundantly through the Human Resources department, is oftentimes sensitive. It includes employees’ personal identifiable information (PII) — which employers should formidably safeguard to prevent cyber threats such as breaches and theft. Read on to learn about PII, including:

Definition and types of employee PII

Why employers should protect employees’ PII

Best practices for protecting your company’s PII Read the Article →

ARTICLE: Data Security 101:



Training Employees to Keep Company Data Safe

Your company may not be a hot target for ransomware, but data is critical to your business operations. Keeping client, employee, and proprietary information confidential is key to managing your company, but businesses often overlook the risk their own employees pose to data security. As more companies have shifted to remote or hybrid work, the risk increases. In-house systems may be easier to protect with checks and anti-virus software. Employees who utilize their own tech to access work and databases may provide a roadmap for an incursion to bad actors. Insider risk — risk posed by employees who don’t secure data or are victims of phishing — is considered the highest threat an organization has for a data breach. Training employees to secure data and setting up systems to assure they do is crucial to protecting your company. Read the Article →

LISTEN: SMB Matters by TriNet Cyber Security Insight:



Protecting Your Business from Digital Disaster TriNet’s Chief Security Officer Timothy Torres talks about the rapid explosion of cyber-attacks on small and medium-sized businesses, and some of the steps that are necessary to protect your business from cybercrime. Timothy Torres Chief Security Officer TriNet

