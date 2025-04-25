Uncertain times? Here are 3 free resources to help NOW.
Who can stay calm at a time like this? HR can.
Container is scrollable (left/right) on mobile devices.
Dynamic Element
HR Holding Steady in Uncertain Times
Today’s economic and business challenges—marked by rising inflation, evolving regulations, and market uncertainty—can make things more complex for your business and your people. HR’s role has never been more critical for keeping teams grounded and leaders informed. This issue offers you practical ideas for navigating the current challenges. From topical events and a timely eGuide to a library of free resources and more, we’re here to help.
EVENT:
First 100 Days Impact: What SMBs Need to Know
Get insights and an expert take on what SMBs should know as new policies take shape. Hear a comprehensive breakdown of key developments in employment regulations, tax policies, healthcare, compliance, and workplace trends, helping you stay ahead in a shifting landscape.
The Impact of PEO Engagement on Business Survival: Why Companies Using PEOs Are More Likely to be Resilient
The resilience of small and medium-sized businesses is often tested by various economic and operational challenges. However, new data suggests that businesses working with Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) experience significantly higher survival rates compared to their counterparts. According to research conducted by McBassi & Company for the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), businesses that work with PEOs are half as likely to go out of business within a three-year period. This article delves into the reasons behind this phenomenon and the methodologies used in the research.