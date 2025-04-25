Uncertain times? Here are 3 free resources to help NOW.

Dynamic Element

HR Holding Steady in Uncertain Times Today’s economic and business challenges—marked by rising inflation, evolving regulations, and market uncertainty—can make things more complex for your business and your people. HR’s role has never been more critical for keeping teams grounded and leaders informed.

This issue offers you practical ideas for navigating the current challenges. From topical events and a timely eGuide to a library of free resources and more, we’re here to help.

EVENT: First 100 Days Impact:

What SMBs Need to Know

Get insights and an expert take on what SMBs should know as new policies take shape. Hear a comprehensive breakdown of key developments in employment regulations, tax policies, healthcare, compliance, and workplace trends, helping you stay ahead in a shifting landscape.

April 29, 2025, 2:00 p.m. / 11:00 a.m. PT Register Now →

EGUIDE: Unlocking the Potential of HR During Economic Uncertainty

Learn ways to keep your business thriving in any economy. Shifting to variable cost model

Finding ways to avoid layoffs

Keeping your best employees engaged and productive Download Now →

ARTICLE: The Impact of PEO Engagement on Business Survival: Why Companies Using PEOs Are More Likely to be Resilient

The resilience of small and medium-sized businesses is often tested by various economic and operational challenges. However, new data suggests that businesses working with Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) experience significantly higher survival rates compared to their counterparts. According to research conducted by McBassi & Company for the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), businesses that work with PEOs are half as likely to go out of business within a three-year period. This article delves into the reasons behind this phenomenon and the methodologies used in the research.



Read the Article →

Explore Events with TriNet Discover even more valuable resources through our live and on-demand events. Browse handpicked weekly recommendations for insights tailored to your needs.

UPCOMING EVENT TriNet’s National Small Business Week Summit May 6 - 8 May 6 - The Power of Inclusive Conversations: Building a Thriving Workplace

May 7 - Pay Trends in 2025:

Shaping the Future of Work

May 7 - Tax & Economic Policy - Strategies of Raising Money in Today's Environment Register Now →

UPCOMING EVENT The PEO Edge:

Unlocking Growth with the



Power of a PEO May 20 & 22 Register Now →