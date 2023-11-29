ResourcesEvents & WebinarsHR Debt: How It Builds Up and How to Pay It Down

HR Debt: How It Builds Up and How to Pay It Down

Explore the sources, causes, impacts and recommendations on HR debt. Causes explored are poor processes, lack of useful HR data and poor communication. Impacts include loss of productivity, employee turnover and negative impact on employee morale.

Watch Now
image alt

HR debt can occur when companies skip the critical work of creating and implementing important processes, such as standardized hiring procedures, comprehensive onboarding programs and consistent performance management systems. When these foundational elements are neglected, problems can build up over time, leading to significant organizational inefficiencies and challenges.

One major consequence of accumulating HR debt is the increased risk and exposure to claims and costs. Without well-defined policies and procedures, companies are more vulnerable to legal issues, compliance breaches and employee grievances. This can result in costly litigation, fines and settlements that could have been avoided with proper HR practices in place. Additionally, the lack of clear guidelines and support for employees can lead to decreased job satisfaction and morale, which can in turn affect overall productivity and workplace harmony.

Speakers
jacqueline Breslin Airmeet dark.png
Jacqueline Breslin
Executive Director, Client HR Consulting Services, TriNet
Rob Maresca Airmeet dark2.png
Rob Maresca
Lead HR Compliance Consultant, TriNet
"TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?"
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director, MBANC

Related Resources

Top 5 Reasons SMBs Choose PEOs
Top 5 Reasons SMBs Choose PEOs

If you need an HR function up and running quickly without a huge outlay of cash, a professional employer organization (PEO) is a great option. It can help save you time and money, so you can focus on your people and growing your business.

Get eGuide
5 key considerations for outsourcing your HR
5 key considerations for outsourcing your HR

Thinking about outsourcing your HR? Find out what you need to know to make the best decision for your business with our latest eGuide.

Get eGuide
How’s Your HR Preparedness? Get Our HR Survival Guide
How’s Your HR Preparedness? Get Our HR Survival Guide

A wholistic approach to HR can help you attract and retain the people you need to scale your business. It can also help keep you compliant with certain HR laws and regulations. Find out what you need

Get eGuide
Benefit options from TriNet

HR: Managed

You don’t have to shoulder HR tasks alone. Our expansive range of services and expertise lifts the burden of HR, so you can redirect your focus where it matters most—growing your business and culture.

From risk mitigation to payroll processing, access to benefits and HR guidance, it takes a lot to keep your business running smoothly. Let us help—here’s how:

  • Engage your team
  • Save more time
  • Drive cost savings
Learn more about our solutions
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
logo_irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.
View certification