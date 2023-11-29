HR debt can occur when companies skip the critical work of creating and implementing important processes, such as standardized hiring procedures, comprehensive onboarding programs and consistent performance management systems. When these foundational elements are neglected, problems can build up over time, leading to significant organizational inefficiencies and challenges.

One major consequence of accumulating HR debt is the increased risk and exposure to claims and costs. Without well-defined policies and procedures, companies are more vulnerable to legal issues, compliance breaches and employee grievances. This can result in costly litigation, fines and settlements that could have been avoided with proper HR practices in place. Additionally, the lack of clear guidelines and support for employees can lead to decreased job satisfaction and morale, which can in turn affect overall productivity and workplace harmony.