Free eGuide explains maintaining your benefits offering while cutting costs

of working-age adults in 2022 were inadequately insured, meaning they had health insurance all year, but their coverage didn’t provide them with affordable access to health care.
The Commonwealth Fund
EGuide:
6 Ways to Help Control Runaway Health Insurance Benefits Costs
Being underinsured can occur when a person’s health insurance doesn’t adequately cover their healthcare needs. This can happen due to high deductibles or other out-of-pocket costs. What often happens at renewal is underinsured employees select “better” or more expensive coverage plans.
From the employer’s point of view, this is extremely difficult to predict, and when many employees do this, it can have a significant impact on your employer benefits costs.
On the other end of the spectrum, when people have premium health coverage, they tend to be less concerned about the cost of medical services. As a result, they might seek unnecessary or excessive care since they don’t bear the full financial burden. This “over-consumption” of healthcare can potentially cause the insurance carrier to dramatically increase rates at renewal.
In between are “best” health coverage options for someone and their family, and that depends on individual circumstances, such as budget, preferred doctors, and healthcare needs, as well as plan details, deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance.
Selecting coverage in this sweet spot between being underinsured and overinsured is complicated and often overwhelming for even the most informed employees.
“TriNet offers a very good plan and access to benefits, even with employees in different states. Any time there’s a change in regulations, TriNet makes sure I’m up to speed. It helps me a lot.”
Guiseppe Rizzo
President
Moleskine America
Learn why Moleskine America was able to offer their distributed American team benefits that fit their needs and matched their relationship-driven culture.
The Many Advantages of PEO Insurance Services
PEOs are companies that help small and mid-sized businesses with their HR functions. Instead of dealing with the hassle of payroll processing, benefits administration, risk mitigation, and much more, businesses get help for these critical tasks from the expert hands of a PEO.
Benefits, such as dental, vision, and health, are sponsored by the PEO rather than the client company. Besides health insurance benefits, PEOs can provide access to disability insurance, life insurance, and more.
of PEO clients said health benefits
costs were lower with their PEO.
6 Ways to Help Control Runaway Health Insurance Benefits Costs
Potentially save up to
$17,750 /year.
Calculate your estimated savings in just minutes.
At TriNet, we know that part of what makes HR expertise extra valuable is knowing that it won’t destroy your bottom line. Working with a PEO can not only help take the uncertainty and stress out of HR admin, it can also help save on costs.
It’s just a few steps to find out how much you could be saving. It really is that simple.
Quick Hits: Outside-the-Box Benefits Ideas
1. What is a Mental Health Day? Everything You Need to Know
A mental health day is similar to sick leave. It’s a day off of work for an employee to invest in self-care and recover from potential mental health issues. Would this be something your team might value?
2. Commuter Benefits: An FAQ With All the Right Answers
Commuter benefits are a simple way for both employers and employees to save money. Put in place to encourage the use of public transportation, these programs allow employers and employees to use pre-tax dollars to pay for a variety of commuting expenses. Are you sleeping on an easy-but-appreciated benefit?
3. Should You Offer Tuition Reimbursement? The Pros and Cons
The case for tuition reimbursement is strong when the program is structured to meet the needs of the worker and the business. You’ll want to consider the plusses and minuses when deciding on providing the benefit, including how your plan will work.
of employees who are satisfied with their benefits are also satisfied with their job.
EBRI.org
“We just did a survey about the things that people really love about being at JOAN and one
of the ones way up top was the benefits coverage. And I'm
pretty proud of that.”
Jaime Robinson
Founder & Co-CEO
JOAN Creative
JOAN Creative is a women-led ad agency that set out to break the mold—including the way they approach benefits. They shared their story on the TriNet PeopleForce Podcast with Michael Mendenhall. You may be surprised to hear just how far they’ll go for their people.
Explore Events With TriNet
Hear from experts on all things HR including how to manage admin or how to choose a PEO who can do it for you.
11 Questions to Ask Before Choosing a PEO
