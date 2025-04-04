3 simple ways to break down your HR compliance tasks. Plus, our checklist!

Your Complete HR Compliance Checklist Running a business is no small feat. There’s always something demanding your attention. Between managing daily operations and navigating compliance requirements, it can feel overwhelming.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a tool that keeps important deadlines and HR compliance tasks organized in one place?

Good news—we’ve got one! Our HR Compliance Checklist, paired with TriNet’s Compliance Calendar (linked below) helps you stay ahead of deadlines and navigate last-minute scrambles.

How to Stay on Track HR compliance can feel like a moving target with ever-changing laws and regulations. The trick? Break it down into manageable parts.

Here’s a simple way to categorize your compliance tasks: Predictable deadlines – Annual reporting and filings with set due dates.

Employee-driven deadlines – Requirements triggered by new hires, separations, or benefits enrollment.

Dynamic deadlines – Compliance needs based on events like leaves of absence.

By sorting compliance tasks into these buckets, you can have a clearer roadmap of what needs attention and when. Now, let’s dive into the details.

HR Compliance Deadlines You Can Plan For Some compliance requirements are easy to track because they happen like clockwork every year. These include: W-2 Forms – Must be provided to employees and filed with the IRS.

EEO-1 Reporting – Required for companies with 100+ employees (or 50+ for federal contractors).

OSHA Reports – Worksite injury summaries must be posted and filed annually.

ACA Reporting – Applicable large employers (ALEs) must report offers of coverage and certain other information to the IRS and provide employees with a statement containing that information.

Medicare Part D Notices – Employers offering prescription coverage must notify employees by October 15.

Workplace Posters & Notices – Federal, state, and local compliance posters must be displayed and updated as needed.

Employee-Driven Compliance Events

Not all compliance deadlines can be scheduled in advance—some are triggered by employee actions. Form I-9 Verification – Must be completed within 3 days of hiring a new employee.

COBRA Notifications – Required when an employee or covered dependent loses benefits eligibility.

Benefit Updates – Changes in employee benefit plans must be communicated promptly.

Keeping Up with Compliance Means More Than Meets the Eye

Taking a proactive approach to compliance isn’t just about avoiding penalties. It helps create a smooth, well-run workplace. A strong compliance strategy can help protect your business and shows employees you care.

Let’s make HR compliance easier.

Get TriNet’s Compliance Calendar to stay informed on key dates and requirements. It’s your go-to resource—to help you focus on what matters most.