Two FREE downloads plus advice SMBs can put to work

It's All About SMBs There's nothing like being a small-business owner. Everything matters and it's your dream on the line. That's why it's so important to trust experts for advice and support when you need it.

In this issue we offer both, including two free downloads, including A Startup’s HR Survival Guide and the Ultimate ZIP File for HR Managers, which is filled with templates and checklists to keep your HR organized. Plus, of course we’ve included plenty of info about what it takes to run an SMB. We’re here to help—small and medium-size businesses are our specialty.

A Startup's HR Survival Guide Watch any episode of “Shark Tank” and you’ll see entrepreneurs looking for capital to continue to grow their businesses. Many start by telling their story of toiling away in a basement, garage or kitchen table after working at their day job to get their business off the ground.

Before you even begin looking for people to fill roles, it is essential to have your HR policies and procedures laid out for your benefit and theirs. You wouldn’t have started your business or looked for investors without having a fleshed-out business plan. Not having a clear and written roadmap for your workforce before you start hiring can lead to problems when searching for talent and negotiating, hiring and employing them. Here are some of the documentation, policies and procedures you’ll want to consider before you begin recruiting your staff:

1. Employee handbook

It provides guidance and information about the organization’s history, mission, values, policies, procedures and benefits.

2. Job descriptions

Everything from recruitment and training to performance evaluations and compensation begins with well-crafted and thorough job descriptions for each of your employee positions.

3. Worker classifications and employee statuses

The first step in determining how to structure your workforce is planning what work is appropriately and compliantly performed by independent contractors versus what should be performed by employees. Get the Rest. Download the eGuide →

Your Small Business Guide to Outsourcing HR On average, a small business spends up to one day a week or more on human resources-related tasks.1 The costs can add up quickly, too. It’s estimated that collectively, small businesses spend some $27 billion per year handling HR tasks.2 Most business owners would likely agree: Time and resources are their most valuable assets. Yet each year more of those assets are consumed by HR administration tasks. And resources spent on admin tasks means resources not spent on other areas of building the business.

In short, human resources expenses can burden resources needed to grow a business, which can negatively impact the company’s success. To help improve and streamline your business efforts, consider the advantages of outsourcing HR. Companies that count on an HR outsourcing service can get help with those time-consuming HR processes bogging down the business. Read the Article →

The average cost of hiring the wrong employee for a role. 10 Effective Ways to Streamline

Your Hiring Process

10 Effective Ways to Streamline Your Hiring Process Good hiring practices increase an employee’s likelihood of having the right skill set for the role they are being hired for. Strong hiring practices can also help you identify candidates who will contribute positively to your workplace culture. When companies recruit individuals who align with the organization's values and goals, this practice fosters a sense of commitment and loyalty. This, in turn, boosts employee engagement and employee satisfaction. On the contrary, poor hiring decisions may lead to increased turnover, low morale and a negative impact on overall team dynamics. Businesses can secure the talented and motivated workforce essential for adapting to industry changes and staying competitive by investing time and energy into hiring.

1. Consider Your Business Needs With a clear understanding of what your SMB needs, finding and hiring the right fit will be efficient and effective. Before you begin, consider the knowledge, skills and abilities that will help you reach your company's goals.

2. Write Strong Job Descriptions Finding the ideal candidate for a role starts with the job descriptions. Simplify the language within job descriptions and be direct about what's required.

3. Promote Team Members from Within Another great starting option is to look at your organization's current workforce. If there are any individuals qualified for the role you're hiring, give them an opportunity to apply. Hiring or promoting within your organization means you'll have better insight into the candidate and a true understanding of their work ethic and results. Read the Article →

