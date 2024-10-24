Culture and community: Why they matter to your SMB

Dynamic Element

What matters to your people matters to your business As an SMB leader, it’s up to you to create a community and a culture within your business. There are many ways to do it. One way is simply to be aware and supportive of the things that matter to your employees. This week, we take a look at the impact of community inside and outside of work and how to make a comfortable and engaging culture for your employees.

of employees say it is imperative or essential to work somewhere supportive of giving and volunteering.

Your Voice Matters: Supporting Your Employees in Using Their Voting Rights Humans are naturally inclined to try to make sense out of the world around them and that naturally leads to forming opinions and stances on issues big and small. One of the amazing things about our country is that everyone has the right to free thinking and free will based on their opinions.

As employers, one way we can show our employees that they matter is by encouraging them to exercise their freedom of expression and take a stand for their beliefs through voting. Read the Article →

LISTEN: TriNet PeopleForce Podcast with Michael Mendenhall

A Visionary on a Mission to Help Those in Need Here’s your feel-good listen of the week. Dave Heath realized that socks are the number-one requested item in homeless shelters. The rest is entrepreneurial and philanthropic history. “The one thing that we can control is how we treat our people and whether people feel good about where they work.” Dave Heath Co-founder and CEO Bombas

What is Employee Experience and Why Is It Important? Over the years, employee experience has evolved significantly. It may have been an afterthought in the past, but today, small business owners need to prioritize it to attract and retain top talent. To create a positive employee experience, business owners need to understand the various components involved and how they impact overall well-being. Read the Article →

LISTEN: SMB Matter by TriNet

Ethics Economy: Why Ethics and Culture are Key to Driving Business Success Learn why ESG, compliance and diversity are part of the ethics economy, and why businesses that are aligned with these tend to outperform businesses that don’t. “Data shows that, globally, the majority of employees decide where to work based on alignment of their values and beliefs with company values. So, ethics is a big deal when it comes to attracting and retaining talent.” Doug Riegelhuth Chief Compliance Officer TriNet

10 Creative Ideas for Company-Wide Volunteer Days Want to improve engagement and retention rates at your organization? Company-wide volunteer days may be just the ticket. A recent survey of employees showed that 71% say it is imperative or essential to work somewhere supportive of giving and volunteering. Volunteering is an excellent way for businesses to get involved with the community, show their company's commitment to social responsibility, and build a more robust team culture.

1. Volunteer at a soup kitchen or homeless shelter Most major cities are experiencing a homeless crisis, and many shelters and soup kitchens desperately need volunteers. An excellent option for company-wide volunteering is to partner with a local food bank or homeless shelter. Volunteers can help prepare meals, organize care packages, or set up sleeping cots.

2. Help out animals in need For companies with animal lovers, helping out a local animal shelter can be a rewarding volunteer activity. Many shelters need help collecting supplies like treats, toys, and dog/cat food.

3. Donate blood Your company can plan a blood drive at your business, and workers can donate blood on site via a mobile blood donation van or inside a conference room if there's space. Read the Rest →

