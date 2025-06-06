Making progress? How to do a mid-year goal check.

Want to turn company-wide goals into real results? Cascading goals may be the strategy you're missing. This approach connects your organization's top objectives to each employee’s daily work, creating alignment, boosting productivity, and driving engagement.



What are cascading goals?

Cascading goals start at the top with your company’s mission and strategic objectives. From there, goals are translated into department, team, and individual goals—“cascading” down through the organization. It’s more than a top-down directive; it’s a collaborative process that connects day-to-day work with long-term success.

Why it works:

Cascading goals ensure everyone including leaders, managers, and employees, are working toward the same mission. When personal goals align with company objectives, teams feel more connected and motivated.

How to make it stick: Start small: Pick two-three company-wide goals so teams can map their individual contributions. Over time, this approach builds a culture of transparency, accountability, and shared success.

Kick off with a team meeting: Start your goal-setting efforts by sharing company goals with the team and inviting their input. This sets a collaborative tone and shows you value everyone’s contribution.

Follow up individually: Have managers meet one-on-one with employees to align their strengths and career goals with company objectives. Ask, “What are your goals for this role?” to guide meaningful conversations.

Set three goal types: Time: Short- and long-term goals that build on each other. Focus: A big-picture objective that guides daily efforts. Topic: Personal, professional, or financial goals like learning new skills or earning a promotion.

Use the SMART framework!

Help employees craft goals that are : Specific: Clear and detailed. Measurable: Easy to track progress. Achievable: Ambitious yet realistic. Relevant: Tied to company and personal growth. Time-based: Set with clear deadlines.



Make it part of your culture: Regular goal setting shows your team you’re invested in their development—and creates alignment between individual growth and company success.