Just Announced: NEW Product Solution Enhancements

Dynamic Element

Purposeful Product Solutions With a Personal Touch We're excited to share TriNet’s latest product solution enhancements, to support your team with your people in mind. From a personal health assistant to powerful tools for employee reskilling and wellbeing solutions, these enhancements are meant to support what matters most: your team.

Watch the highlight reel or dive deeper with product walkthroughs to see what’s new.

Plus, don’t miss our events section, featuring webinars from National Small Business Week Summit, where industry experts discuss these product solutions in detail. Watch the Product Solutions Highlight Reel →

PRODUCT: AI-Powered Personal

Health Assistant

Employee benefits are one of the biggest investments small and medium-size businesses make. But too often, those benefits can lead to frustrating experiences.

That’s why TriNet is helping how worksite employees engage with their enrolled benefits. Coming soon: Healthee’s AI-powered tool, Personal Health Assistant that provides real-time, online, personalized answers about worksite employees’ enrolled coverage, provider information, cost estimates, and if available, appointment booking, making it easier for your employees to get the most out of their benefits. Take a Tour →

PRODUCT: Upskill Your Workforce



at Scale

We are in an era of remarkable change which in turn is placing demands on businesses to reskill and upskill their workforce quickly. To help SMBs keep up with this challenge, TriNet has engaged with industry leader 360Learning to introduce a custom content-creation capability that leverages AI so managers and leaders can develop their staff. Take a Tour →

PRODUCT: New Wellbeing



Solution Offerings

Employers can play an important role in employee wellbeing, including physical and mental health as well as in the emerging trend around financial wellbeing. However, small businesses often don’t have the resources to organize and implement wellbeing initiatives employees seek. To help meet this demand, TriNet has added in its marketplace these offerings, Boon (holistic coaching), My Secure Advantage (financial wellbeing coaching) and Wellhub (corporate wellness platform). These providers help small businesses support the financial, mental and physical wellbeing of the people who contribute to their business.

ARTICLE: Taking the Homebuyer Approach to Electing

Medical Benefits

The median mortgage payment in the U.S. is about $2,200 per month.1 The average cost of health insurance for a family of four in the U.S. is about $1,997.2 Despite the similar financial commitment involved, the decision-making process for selecting a house and electing medical benefits could not be more different.

The average homebuyer spends weeks, if not months, selecting the perfect house. In stark contrast, electing their medical benefits during an annual open enrollment takes them less than an hour on average.

Bridging the Gap:

TriNet and Healthee

Fortunately, there are companies like TriNet and Healthee that recognize the importance of benefits and the benefits election decision. We have introduced the benefits decision support tool powered by Healthee that takes the complexity out of benefit decisions. Read the Article →

Explore Events with TriNet

UPCOMING EVENT:



STILL TIME TO REGISTER The PEO Edge:



Unlocking Growth with the Power of a PEO

May 20 - 22 Register Now →



LEARN ABOUT TRINET PRODUCTS:

National Small Business Week Summit

Your Health, Your Choice - Using AI to Make Smarter Healthcare Decisions For employees, the decision on which benefits to choose, and how to use them can have long-term financial impacts. Find out why it’s important to help employees leverage the latest tools including AI-powered decision support beyond benefits enrollment and into their day -to-day usage of healthcare. Watch Now →

National Small Business Week Summit

Learning & Development: Tackling Impact, Engagement and the Skills Crisis Next level Learning and Development can help to demonstrate impact, support employee growth and position Learning as a strategic component for meeting business goals. Join David James from 360Learning as he shares a maturity model for Learning developed from analysis across hundreds of organizations just like yours. Watch Now →