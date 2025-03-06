How much HR staff do you need per employee? Answer inside.

Dynamic Element

HR’s 3 Weekly To-Dos:



Core Tasks, Fresh Takes No two days in HR are ever the same. There’s always a new challenge, a shifting policy or some other curveball. But some core tasks—benefits, compliance and payroll, for example—are usually in the mix. This week, we’ve rounded up some resources to help you tackle these key areas with smarter strategies and fresh ideas. Whether you’re looking for solutions or just a new perspective, we’ve got you covered!

ARTICLE: Exploring the Types of Employee Benefits



for Top Talent

Employees, especially top talent, value quality benefits. Competitive salary packages are an essential component in securing leading candidates, but they might not be enough to keep those talented individuals happy. Traditional workplace perks are good, but unique and innovative benefits can significantly add to the appeal of a job.

When asked, 80% of employees said they would prefer additional benefits over a pay increase, according to a report by Glassdoor.

What types of benefits are most attractive to top candidates? Competitive compensation packages often include many types of employee benefits such as healthcare, retirement and flexible and health savings accounts. Read the Article →

EGUIDE: The Benefits of Benefits



to SMBs

Get access to the robust benefits your employees want with a PEO.

Access comprehensive and attractive benefit options so you can: Improve morale and employee culture

Compete for top talent

Let your employees know they are valued

Focus more on your business Download the eGuide →

ARTICLE: Top 5 HR Compliance Concerns for Small Business

1. Workplace Litigation Surrounding Employment-Related Practices

Businesses have quite a few concerns when it comes to matters such as discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and unlawful retaliation claims. All these issues can be costly and time consuming, as well as damaging to your reputation as a company.

2. Payroll and Benefits Regulations

Employment regulations can be a difficult burden for small companies, primarily because the associated overhead expense is spread over a smaller workforce. According to an SBA survey, small companies spend up to 80% more per employee on federal regulatory compliance than large companies. Poor management of personnel-related tasks can make compliance even more costly.

3. Multiple HR Policies and Procedures but No Qualified Guidance

For a small to medium-sized business, the human resources "department" often consists of one person with a heavy load of responsibilities. This HR generalist may be responsible for compensation and benefits, HR management, employee relations, HR issues, staffing, HRIS, training and much more. Thorough, independent research of HR trends and workplace ethics often falls into the "nights and weekends" environment, which can become both costly and time consuming. Read the Rest →

EGUIDE: HR Compliance Survival Guide for Small and Medium-Size Businesses

Get valuable insight on what it takes to help your business grow.

Learn how TriNet can help you navigate: Wages, benefits and leave

Recruiting, interviewing and hiring

Discrimination and harassment, and more Download the eGuide →

ARTICLE: 8 Payroll Trends to Keep Pace Within Your Business

Payroll trends show where the industry is heading and can help a business set priorities and achieve its goals.

Following years of change in business practices, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted the world's economy, employees and employers are looking for something different. They want a new relationship with work, characterized by balance, connection, and equity, especially concerning payroll issues. Read the Article →

TEMPLATES: Payroll Report



Templates

TriNet Payroll software helps to simplify the payroll process, increase accuracy, and helps to ensure payroll compliance in all 50 U.S. states. And now, we offer payroll reporting, too, right in our product.

Download our Payroll Report Templates to get started with payroll reports.

These ready-to-use excel spreadsheets include: Regular, overtime & other hours

Regular, overtime & other earnings

Reimbursements

Deductions

Employer contributions

Employee & employer taxes

Net pay by an individual employee for a payroll run or period Download Now →

Explore Events with TriNet HR admins and small business leaders can find even more resources by participating in our live and on-demand events. Check out our curated selection each week for on-theme suggestions.

Upcoming Event Real Talk: Why a PEO Works

March 12, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT Register Now →

On Demand 8 Challenges for End-to-End HR Compliance Watch Now →