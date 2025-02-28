What if you could reduce employment costs by 70%?

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Is Outsourcing Right for Your Business?
|
HR managers balance it all—payroll, onboarding, benefits administration, compliance and more—while keeping up with evolving rules and requirements. On top of that, they’re tasked with creating a positive employee experience while safeguarding the business’s interests. So, when does it make sense to outsource some of the most complex HR tasks?
This week, we’re exploring the signs that it might be time to seek outside support and highlighting the resources available to help. Discover what solutions could work best for you.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARTICLE:
|
The Many Benefits of Outsourcing HR Business Processes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business process outsourcing (BPO) is outsourcing part of your business functions to external service providers. The outsourced functions are generally non-core aspects of the business, such as accounting or human resources management. BPO helps to free up businesses time so they can focus on business strategy and main objectives, helping them become more competitive in their markets.
Outsourcing also helps companies save money and time. The outsourced operations can be as broad as a company’s human resources administrative tasks or as specific as a single function, such as payroll processing. Outsourced processes often rely on technology, so BPO is sometimes referred to as information technology-enabled services (ITES).
In this article, you will learn about the evolution, functions, benefits, and challenges of business process outsourcing. We'll discuss BPO for human resources functions and list the primary types. We will also look at when you should consider outsourcing HR, the costs of HR BPO and how to choose an HR BPO vendor.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUSTOMER STORY:
Pet Honesty
|
|
Company size: 20-99 Employees
Industry: E-commerce
Location: Austin, TX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
“What was even more attractive about TriNet is that it really allowed me as the HR leader to really develop engagement for our employees, talent attraction and retention, because we now had a suite of benefits that normally wouldn't be available to employees at a company of our size.”
|
Gretchen Crist
Chief People & Culture Officer
Pet Honesty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARTICLE:
|
When Should I Outsource HR? A Guide for Making the Switch
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small and medium-sized businesses often struggle to manage their HR functions. These essential functions can be time-consuming and often require a level of expertise that smaller businesses may not have in-house. Getting it wrong is not an option. The potential consequences may include demands, penalties, fines, and potential negative reputation that may cause the inability to attract or retain the top talent you need.
Certain problems and difficulties tend to crop up when businesses don't have the HR support they need. It's important to realize that a wide range of HR service delivery solutions are available.
HR outsourcing is one of the most popular HR trends. When you outsource to an HR outsourcing third-party provider, they provide support to help with your HR functions. The provider generally specializes in helping with HR functions for other companies. Its HR professionals are usually experts in the HR area, and their technology is usually up to date. You could opt for outsourcing payroll processing, outsourcing a few major HR functions, or signing up with a professional employer organization (PEO) for a more comprehensive HR outsourcing help with your HR responsibilities including access to HR software.
In this article, we'll answer a key question in the evolution of a business: When should I outsource HR? We also will provide outsourcing tips and discuss which functions are commonly outsourced, as well as reviewing common outsourcing options and HR best practices for outsourcing.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUSTOMER STORY:
Fairytale Brownies
|
|
Company size: 100+ Employees
Industry: Manufacturing
Location: Phoenix, AZ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
“For me, how TriNet helps me as a CEO is really helping me sleep better at night because I know that payroll and benefits, compliance are all taken care of.”
|
Eileen Spitalny
Founder & Co-owner
Fairytale Brownies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARTICLE:
|
ASO Trends: 5 Changes in HR Outsourcing to Track
|
|
|
|
|
|
Many small and medium-sized businesses struggle to carry out their human resources (HR) functions. Some lack the budget for HR staff. Some find that their organizational needs go beyond what their HR team can handle.
To solve these and many other problems, businesses often turn to an administrative services organization, or ASO. An ASO is a business that provides HR outsourcing options for other businesses. ASOs typically can help with most of a client's HR administrative work, like:
- Payroll processing.
- Employee benefits administration.
- HR software solutions, support and consulting.
- Payroll tax compliance.
- Performance management.
- Onboarding and offboarding tools.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explore Events with TriNet
|
Get more expert tips and ideas to help become an employer that attracts and retains the talent you want and need. Check out our event selection.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upcoming Event
|
Real Talk: Why a PEO Works
March 12, 2025
2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 am PT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On Demand
|
The PEO Edge: 3 Types of HR Outsourcing Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Follow Us...
|
|
|
|
|