What if you could reduce employment costs by 70%?

Small and medium-sized businesses often struggle to manage their HR functions. These essential functions can be time-consuming and often require a level of expertise that smaller businesses may not have in-house. Getting it wrong is not an option. The potential consequences may include demands, penalties, fines, and potential negative reputation that may cause the inability to attract or retain the top talent you need.

Certain problems and difficulties tend to crop up when businesses don't have the HR support they need. It's important to realize that a wide range of HR service delivery solutions are available.

HR outsourcing is one of the most popular HR trends. When you outsource to an HR outsourcing third-party provider, they provide support to help with your HR functions. The provider generally specializes in helping with HR functions for other companies. Its HR professionals are usually experts in the HR area, and their technology is usually up to date. You could opt for outsourcing payroll processing, outsourcing a few major HR functions, or signing up with a professional employer organization (PEO) for a more comprehensive HR outsourcing help with your HR responsibilities including access to HR software.

In this article, we'll answer a key question in the evolution of a business: When should I outsource HR? We also will provide outsourcing tips and discuss which functions are commonly outsourced, as well as reviewing common outsourcing options and HR best practices for outsourcing.