TriNet’s People Matter campaign shines a light on the intrepid, hardworking people at small and medium size businesses across the country.

Aloha is a company filled with real people making real food. Each individual team member brings their own experiences and dreams to their role at Aloha, but they all have one thing in common: A passion for health that drives the company’s mission. Listen in as Aloha’s CEO, Brad Charron, reads a letter from his team expressing their love for the work they do and hear what fuels Aloha in their quest to compete against the giants of the health food industry.