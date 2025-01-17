HR PlusPayroll Features

Payroll Processing Features

With a connected payroll processing solution, you can achieve greater efficiency while adding value for your business and your employees.

Synchronize for Success

Having payroll processing software connected to your HR ecosystems means maximum time savings for you. Keep payroll information up to date with the latest changes, including:

  • New Hire Onboarding Details
  • Time & Attendance
  • Pay Changes
  • Benefit Deductions
  • Garnishments
Payroll Administration Features

Worry less about payroll mishaps with our payroll administration features included.
Allow direct deposit for multiple accounts
Deliver pay check stubs with messages on mobile
Capture reported tips
Support payments for independent contractors
Prorate new hire payments
Preview payruns before approving
Create your own earning codes
Assign and calculate multiple pay rates
Payroll Reporting

Our Payroll Timeline and pre-built reports you the ability help you better understand and track your payroll data.

  • Pinpoint when changes occurred with filters to easily find the information you need.
  • Generate payroll reports that translate into your accounting system, or leverage direct integrations.
  • Gain visibility into how payroll is distributed across different labor types.

Payroll Taxes and Filing

Taxes are tough. That’s why our payroll processing software does the heavy lifting work for you.
Payroll Tax Filing
We remit and file payroll tax filings for federal, state and local levels and Form 1099 filings to the IRS.
New Hire State Filing
We report to the appropriate state when an employee is hired.
R&D Tax Credits
Enter tax credit information directly into our payroll processing solution, and we prepare Forms 8974 and 941 for you.
Sarah Shepard, COO, StringCan Interactive
"Thanks to TriNet HR Platform, creating reports and reconciling our budget is lock-tight, and I don’t use Excel anymore unless I want to."
Sarah Shepard
COO, StringCan Interactive
Explore More Ways to Simplify HR and Payroll

HR Plus

Expand your team without adding headcount with administrative service options.

HR Manager

HR Manager is the best solution for businesses looking for a cost-effective, less involved approach to HR and payroll tasks. Your dedicated team of experienced professionals will help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. Our experts will assist with payroll tax account set-ups, retroactive filings, jurisdiction recoveries, and ongoing payroll tax jurisdiction monitoring for your business.

