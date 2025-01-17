Payroll Processing Features
With a connected payroll processing solution, you can achieve greater efficiency while adding value for your business and your employees.
Synchronize for Success
Having payroll processing software connected to your HR ecosystems means maximum time savings for you. Keep payroll information up to date with the latest changes, including:
- New Hire Onboarding Details
- Time & Attendance
- Pay Changes
- Benefit Deductions
- Garnishments
Payroll Administration Features
Payroll Reporting
Our Payroll Timeline and pre-built reports you the ability help you better understand and track your payroll data.
- Pinpoint when changes occurred with filters to easily find the information you need.
- Generate payroll reports that translate into your accounting system, or leverage direct integrations.
- Gain visibility into how payroll is distributed across different labor types.
Payroll Taxes and Filing
Explore More Ways to Simplify HR and Payroll
HR Manager is the best solution for businesses looking for a cost-effective, less involved approach to HR and payroll tasks. Your dedicated team of experienced professionals will help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. Our experts will assist with payroll tax account set-ups, retroactive filings, jurisdiction recoveries, and ongoing payroll tax jurisdiction monitoring for your business.