HR Manager is the ultimate solution for businesses seeking a cost-effective and streamlined approach to HR and payroll tasks. Automate your HR and payroll with cutting-edge HR technology, complemented by the support of a team of experienced professionals. Your dedicated team will help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR and payroll department, providing you with up-to-date best practice guidance to help mitigate risk for your business.

Strengthen your business
Gain comprehensive expertise
Gain access to a dedicated HR and payroll team with expertise in HR compliance, payroll processing, benefits administration, compliance, and employee relations.
Get time back
Navigate complex HR and payroll tasks with your own team of experts, allowing you to focus on your core business activities without getting bogged down by administrative duties.
Better optimize your costs
Access specialized HR and payroll expertise with less strain on your full-time staff time, enabling you to grow your team at an optimized cost.

HR Manager services span the range of HR tasks

Everything in Payroll Manager
Receive a dedicated team including certified HR experts and payroll and compliance experts
Review of written processes and provide best practices guidance
Support the employee life cycle from onboarding to offboarding
Provide best practice guidance to help navigate HR and payroll-related federal, state, and local rules (e.g., ADA, FLSA, FMLA).
Review and provide best practices for handbook and policies
Provide best practice guidance on compensation benchmarking and recruiting-related tasks
Recurring check-in meetings and proactive outreach
Third-party intermediary to help with addressing employee concerns
Provide support for unemployment claims
Assist with platform training and transactional tasks
Assist with available reporting on client-sponsored employee benefits administered in the platform
Support clients in setting up their client-sponsored benefits plan in the platform
Provide best practices and support for workers’ compensation claims

Access to Legal Hotline

All-in-One Software

As part of HR Plus, you and your service team share access to our HR platform to help automate processes across recruiting, HR, payroll and benefits.

A comprehensive platform
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, onboarding, time tracking, performance management and more.

Payroll processing built right in
Three-click payroll processing that directly syncs data across the platform, resulting in less vulnerability for data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you.

Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees can enroll in plans right in the mobile app.

Compliance and risk
Leverage a trusted solution so you can navigate compliance across HR, payroll and benefits rules and requirements. Make administration easier and mitigate risk for your business.

Your Dedicated Team of Experts

HR Plus provides expert HR support tailored to your business needs, all while helping to reduce the administrative burden on your internal team Our professionals assist with HR tasks such as compliance support, payroll processing, and benefits administration, so you can focus on your business.

HR Operations Review

With the HR Plus HR Manager service, you will gain access to an HR operations and payroll tax compliance review and more. It starts with an initial review of HR operations by reviewing existing HR policies and procedures to understand what may be needed, followed by a synthesized roadmap to help you address concerns.

HR operations review can also include:

  • Review existing HR policies
  • Review written processes like recruiting, onboarding and offboarding
  • Identify existing HR organization chart
  • Review critical HR written processes & documents
  • Review HR documentation storage process
  • And more!
Payroll Tax Compliance Review

Payroll Tax Compliance Review

With the HR Plus HR Manager service, you will gain access to one of our payroll tax specialists to review your company’s payroll tax compliance. We will review your current situation, highlight potential concerns, and provide best practice guidance so you can navigate and address those concerns.

Payroll tax compliance review can also include:

  • Review of active workforce census data to identify your requisite payroll tax requirements
  • Identify potential payroll tax compliance concerns
  • Review current year payroll tax history and notices
  • And more!

People Also Ask

HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) which combines expert service with comprehensive technology.
Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. The pricing is based on a per employee per month (PEPM) model. For detailed pricing, connect with our team.
HR Plus is designed for SMBs, and the typical customer has between 10 and 500 employees. However, there is no employee minimum, you can purchase HR Plus with one employee.
No. Each of our service options comes with and is paired with our HR technology platform.
Our HR Plus services are outsourced services, allowing clients to get dedicated support from HR, payroll and tax specialists.
Add-ons are few and far between with HR Plus. Audits, payroll, benefits admin, COBRA, flex spending admin, performance management, learning management and more are all included with HR Plus. There is a small additional fee for contingent workers, international workers, and for Recruiting, powered by JazzHR.

