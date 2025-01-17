HR Platform
Automate administration, empower HR and deliver a better employee experience with our modern, all-in-one technology plattform.
By connecting HR, benefits and payroll processing on a single platform, your team gets time back and insights they need to focus on more strategic initiatives.
The Power of a Connected Platform
Workforce Management
Keep orderly, professional and consistent records of your team. From managing important documents like I-9 forms and employee handbooks, to time tracking and PTO management, the HR Plus all-in-one platform makes workforce management easy and intuitive for both admins and employees.
- Employee onboarding and off-boarding
- Employee time tracking and attendance
- Paid time off tracking
- Document management
- Org charts
Easy Payroll Processing
Integrated payroll data makes payroll processing a breeze. The platform automatically calculate deductions, withholdings, benefits allocations and more.
Extensive payroll processing features:
- Wage and Tax Summary
- Garnishments Reports
- Contractors Payment Report
- Tax Payments Summary
- Tax Liability Report
- Comprehensive ‘All-in-One’ Report
- And more!
Automatic federal and state tax filing
Simplified Benefits Administration
TriNet HR Plus provides you with leading technology to administer and manage employee benefit offerings. From core medical, dental and vision coverage to life insurance and more, our solution gives you the ability to deliver a comprehensive benefits program. Plus, you can choose to keep your current broker or work with a TriNet broker partner for greater administrative support.
Tangible benefits, real satisfaction
Less time onboarding new hires
Save up to one week per year on HR administration
Less time spent on payroll and benefits
Differentiators that help make your HR shine
Choose from a variety of HR platform configurations that allow you to add powerful tools such as recruiting software, 401(k), expert service options and more.
Learning Management
Tools for upskilling employees with a dynamic AI powered learning program for better engagement.

Recruiting Software
Add Applicant Tracking Software and job postings right into your platform.

Performance Management
Leverage out-of-the box performance management templates or build your own. Either way, add a consistent, professional appeal to your performance reviews.

Business Intelligence
Dive deep into your workforce analytics to understand your business trends in demographics, pay, productivity and more.

401(k)
Add a retirement plan to your benefits and attract talent.

Integrations
Explore our rich partner and integration ecosystem to find how HR Plaftorm integrates with systems you already have, like Quickbooks, Xero, Google Drive and more.

On-Demand Expertise
Expert support is paired with our powerful HR technology—giving you access to best practice guidance on HR, payroll and benefits administration.

Claim Your Tax Credits
Payroll tax credit claimants have exclusive options to receive their tax credits 6-9 months faster, without having to sit through IRS delays.
Need a little extra help running HR?
Whether you need a little HR best practice guidance or access to dedicated expert support to help with HR and payroll tasks, we’ve got options that offer more flexibility for your team.