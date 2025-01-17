HR PlusHR Platform Overview

HR Platform

Automate administration, empower HR and deliver a better employee experience with our modern, all-in-one technology plattform.

Connect With Us
[Missing alt text]
Comprehensive HR technology for managing people operations with ease.
icon_Payroll_Services.svg
A platform for everybody
An all-in-one HR platform helps you manage workforce data, time tracking, attendance, time off, performance management and more.
icon_Benefit_Options.svg
Payroll processing built right in
“Three-click payroll” automatically syncs data across your platform, resulting in fewer data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you.
icon_HR_Consulting.svg
Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, benefits administration is easy. Employees enroll in plans right in the mobile app.
Take a Tour
All-in-one HR

By connecting HR, benefits and payroll processing on a single platform, your team gets time back and insights they need to focus on more strategic initiatives.

The Power of a Connected Platform

By synchronizing data across HR, benefits and payroll software, your team gets time back and insights they need to focus on more strategic initiatives.
Self-service onboarding gets employees up and running in 10 minutes, so they’re ready before their first day.
Advanced time tracking and scheduling to help process payroll with ease.
Built-in guardrails and an integrated compliance support tool to help stay informed of important deadlines.
Manage virtually any type of benefit plan without administrative complexity.
Gain actionable insights to drive company success and employee retention with built-in business intelligence.
Give employees on-the-go access to HR with an intuitive mobile app.
Run payroll in three clicks with direct sync of earnings, deductions and payroll tax information.
Connect the platform with your existing applications to create more efficient workflows.
Explore our All-in-one HR Platform
icon_Payroll_Services_White.svg

Payroll Software

benefit_options_color_rev.svg

Benefits Administration

talent-and-org-consulting-leadership.jpg

Workforce Management

Keep orderly, professional and consistent records of your team. From managing important documents like I-9 forms and employee handbooks, to time tracking and PTO management, the HR Plus all-in-one platform makes workforce management easy and intuitive for both admins and employees.

  • Employee onboarding and off-boarding
  • Employee time tracking and attendance
  • Paid time off tracking
  • Document management
  • Org charts
Learn More
SaaS-Payroll-Dashboard-2560x2560.jpg

Easy Payroll Processing

Integrated payroll data makes payroll processing a breeze. The platform automatically calculate deductions, withholdings, benefits allocations and more.

Extensive payroll processing features:

  • Wage and Tax Summary
  • Garnishments Reports
  • Contractors Payment Report
  • Tax Payments Summary
  • Tax Liability Report
  • Comprehensive ‘All-in-One’ Report
  • And more!

Automatic federal and state tax filing

Automatic new hire state filing for employees

Learn More
SaaS_Benefits_Renewal-Setup-Checklist-laptop-2560x2560.jpg

Simplified Benefits Administration

TriNet HR Plus provides you with leading technology to administer and manage employee benefit offerings. From core medical, dental and vision coverage to life insurance and more, our solution gives you the ability to deliver a comprehensive benefits program. Plus, you can choose to keep your current broker or work with a TriNet broker partner for greater administrative support.

Learn More

Tangible benefits, real satisfaction

50%

Less time onboarding new hires

1 week

Save up to one week per year on HR administration

90%

Less time spent on payroll and benefits

saas-people-analytics-artificial-intelligence.jpg

Differentiators that help make your HR shine

Choose from a variety of HR platform configurations that allow you to add powerful tools such as recruiting software, 401(k), expert service options and more.

Learning Management
Tools for upskilling employees with a dynamic AI powered learning program for better engagement.
Learn more >

Recruiting Software
Add Applicant Tracking Software and job postings right into your platform.
Learn more >

Performance Management
Leverage out-of-the box performance management templates or build your own. Either way, add a consistent, professional appeal to your performance reviews.
Learn more >

Business Intelligence
Dive deep into your workforce analytics to understand your business trends in demographics, pay, productivity and more.
Learn more >

401(k)
Add a retirement plan to your benefits and attract talent.
Learn more >

Integrations
Explore our rich partner and integration ecosystem to find how HR Plaftorm integrates with systems you already have, like Quickbooks, Xero, Google Drive and more.
Learn more >

On-Demand Expertise
Expert support is paired with our powerful HR technology—giving you access to best practice guidance on HR, payroll and benefits administration.
Learn more >

R&D Tax Credits - Benefits and Qualifications for Life Sciences

Claim Your Tax Credits

Payroll tax credit claimants have exclusive options to receive their tax credits 6-9 months faster, without having to sit through IRS delays.

Learn More

Need a little extra help running HR?

Whether you need a little HR best practice guidance or access to dedicated expert support to help with HR and payroll tasks, we’ve got options that offer more flexibility for your team.

icon_Talent_Retention_White.svg

Advisory Services

An “on-demand” HR team that gives you unlimited HR and payroll advisor access. Just shoot us an email or pick up the phone during the work day and we’ll be there for you, whether you’re dealing with things like new contractor payout regulations or you’re thinking of rolling out a new time off policy.
Learn more
icon_Payroll_Taxes_White.svg

HR Plus

A robust outsourced services addition to HR Platform where you can hire out the administration of many core HR tasks to our team. This is a dedicated team.
Learn more

We integrate with tools you already use

Box
Greenhouse
QuickBooks
Carta
Lattice
Okta
"While looking for an HR system, our ‘ah-ha’ came from thinking through what it could look like to have a tool that could grow with us from 37 to 50 to 100 to 500 people. We’ve found that tool in the TriNet HR Platform."
Dottie Bedell, Head of Human Resources, Lumaverse
See all stories

Schedule time to talk with our team about HR Plus services and technology.

Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.