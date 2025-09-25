Integrated Benefits Administration
Simplify and scale employee benefits to help meet the needs of your workforce and your business.
Employee Benefits without the Complexity
Expand Coverage
Adapt your benefits offering for a competitive job market with the ability to support most employee benefit offerings on our HR platform, including HSAs and FSAs.
Take Back Your Time
Stop manually reconciling payroll and HR systems. Benefit elections automatically sync across the platform to help improve data accuracy and administrative efficiency.
Empower Employees
Simplify benefits for employees. A step-by-step enrollment flow and mobile app help employees elect plans based on their needs and access benefits on the go.
Simplify Open Enrollment Setup
Build your plans for open enrollment with just a few clicks. Send personalized communications to employees based on enrollment status, location and more.
Your Benefits, Your Broker Choice
Enjoy the flexibility to manage benefits on your own, with your current broker, or work with a broker referred by TriNet for greater administrative support.
See How Simple Benefits Can Be
Build Plans Faster
Our Benefits Setup Checklist makes it easy to add and renew plans, configure contributions, and invite employees to enroll.
Educate and Enroll
Whether it’s new hire onboarding, open enrollment or a life status change, easy to follow workflows and side-by-side plan comparisons empowers employees to select coverage that best fits their needs.
Go Mobile
Our intuitive mobile app provides on-the-go access to insurance details and spending accounts, keeping employees engaged with their benefits all year long.
Access Insights
A suite of dashboards and reports provide you with actionable insight into enrollment progress and monthly benefit costs.
Benefit Solutions for Growth
As your organization grows, so do your needs. That’s why our platform gives you the flexibility to expand administrative and compliance support as well as your benefits offering, helping you save even more time to focus on building your business.
EDI
Automate data exchange for enrollment with leading insurance carriers.*
Automate data exchange for enrollment with leading insurance carriers.*
*Available for groups with 50+ employees
ACA
Track employee eligibility and automate reporting to meet the latest ACA requirements.
Learn More
Track employee eligibility and automate reporting to meet the latest ACA requirements.
Learn More
COBRA
Streamline COBRA administration with integrated support and automated notifications.
Learn More
Streamline COBRA administration with integrated support and automated notifications.
Learn More
Spending Accounts
Manage HSAs, FSAs and Commuter benefits on the same platform.
Manage HSAs, FSAs and Commuter benefits on the same platform.
TriNet Perks
Provide employees access to special discounts and perks on premium brands such as Apple, Dell and American Airlines.
Learn More
Provide employees access to special discounts and perks on premium brands such as Apple, Dell and American Airlines.
Learn More
Enrich™
Offer employees tax-optimized reimbursements for expenses related to medical travel, education, disaster relief and child adoption.
Learn More
Offer employees tax-optimized reimbursements for expenses related to medical travel, education, disaster relief and child adoption.
Learn More
"If it weren’t for TriNet HR Platform, we wouldn’t be able to offer this level of flexibility of health care, let alone things like 401(k) plans or supplemental insurance."
Sarah Shepard
COO, StringCan Interactive
The latest benefit trends and insights
How Big-Company Benefits Help SMBs
Learn how a PEO enables SMBs to choose the right mix of benefits for their workforce.
Get eGuide
Is a PEO Right for You?
Take this short quiz to determine if a PEO might be right for your startup and get extra resources to learn more about what it can do for your business.
Take the assessment
Schedule time to talk with our team about HR Plus services and technology.
Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.