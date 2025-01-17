How TriNet HR Plus Works With Brokers
Brokers are trusted advisors when it comes to finding the right benefit plans. That’s why we give you the power to choose who you work with.
Option 1: Work with a TriNet Broker Partner
With thousands to choose from, we’ve engaged with top firms. Plus, TriNet preferred broker partners have proven experience in maximizing the value of our platform.
Option 2: Bring Your Own Broker
Want to keep your existing broker? No problem. Continue working with your broker and integrate their plans onto our platform.
FAQ
Yes! We have broker partners across all 50 states.
Schedule a meeting with one of our sales consultants to make a connection with one of our broker partners.
Of course! We provide permission-based access that enables your broker to access your account within the platform – whether they are a TriNet broker partner or not.
Absolutely not! While a broker can help you gain access to plans you may not find on your own, you definitely can self-administer your own benefit plans on the platform.
Schedule time to talk with our team about HR Plus services and technology.
Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.