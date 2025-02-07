HR PlusMeet HR Plus Team

An Administrative Services Organization (ASO) offers expert HR support and technology solutions to streamline business operations while reducing administrative burdens. TriNet’s ASO team—called HR Plus—provides businesses like yours with dedicated professionals to assist with compliance support, payroll processing, benefits administration and more.

Some of our HR Plus team members

Lora Patterson, Lead HR Advisor

Hi, I’m Lora, a Lead HR Advisor with a decade of experience providing strategic HR best practice guidance and support. I specialize in addressing complex HR challenges, offering best-practice guidance and helping businesses navigate compliance concerns. I’m passionate about fostering positive workplace cultures and understand the critical role HR plays in helping businesses thrive.

Specialties:

  • Strategy
  • Best HR practices
  • HR compliance navigation
  • Workplace culture
Valeria Smith, Senior Payroll Core Services Specialist

Hello! I’m Valeria Smith. I have over nine years of experience in payroll processing and more than 10 years in customer support. As a payroll manager, I specialize in helping small businesses manage their payroll needs. My focus is on partnering with clients to ensure accuracy, compliance and efficiency. I have been successful in building strong client relationships and providing the necessary resources and guidance for smooth payroll operations. My dedication to supporting our clients drives my commitment to delivering tailored solutions and providing simple solutions for complex issues.

Specialties:

  • Payroll processing
  • Payroll compliance
Courtney Mears, Supervisor, Payroll Tax

Hello there! I’m Courtney Mears. I work particularly closely with the Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services. I bring a strong attention to detail and investigative skills to help ensure that complex compliance concerns are supported with precision and integrity. I have a steadfast dedication to ethical standards and am committed to helping your business with professionalism and care.

Specialties:

  • Payroll tax compliance
  • Precise support
Valentina Garcia, Lead HR Support Services Consultant

Hi there! I’m Valentina. I have 12+ years of HR consulting experience in internal HR for global organizations. I bring extensive knowledge and expertise to the HR Plus team. I take pride in delivering a conservative, yet effective HR approach tailored to each customer. By focusing on long-term, sustainable solutions, I help enable our customers to grow and concentrate on what matters most to them. I look forward to making a meaningful impact on your business by supporting your HR needs.

Specialties:

  • Global HR
  • Small business
  • Solutions
These individuals are part of TriNet’s team to help with the ASO solution. Your team may include some of them, but specific assignments can vary.

