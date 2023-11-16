SolutionsHR PlusBenefits

Integrated Benefits Administration

Simplify and scale employee benefits to help meet the needs of your workforce and your business.

Book Demo
Employee Benefits without the Complexity
icon_expand_benefits.svg
Expand Coverage
Adapt your benefits offering for a competitive job market. TriNet HR Platform enables you to support most employee benefit offerings on one platform, including HSAs and FSAs.
icon_Life_Sciences.svg
Take Back Your Time
Stop manually reconciling payroll and HR systems. Benefit elections automatically sync across TriNet HR Platform to help improve data accuracy and administrative efficiency.
icon_TriNet_Mobile.svg
Empower Employees
Simplify benefits for employees. A step-by-step enrollment flow and mobile app help employees elect plans based on their needs and access benefits on the go.
icon_pilot_kickoff.svg
Simplify Open Enrollment Setup
Build your plans for open enrollment with just a few clicks in the TriNet platform. Send personalized communications to employees based on enrollment status, location and more.
SaaS_Benefits_Broker_Choice.jpg

Your Benefits, Your Broker Choice

Enjoy the flexibility to manage benefits on your own, with your current broker, or work with a broker referred by TriNet for greater administrative support.

Learn more

See How Simple Benefits Can Be

SaaS_Benefits_Renewal-Setup-Checklist-laptop-2560x2560.jpg
Build Plans Faster
Our Benefits Setup Checklist makes it easy to add and renew plans, configure contributions, and invite employees to enroll.
SaaS_Benefits_Enrollment_Overlay.png
Educate and Enroll
Whether it’s new hire onboarding, open enrollment or a life status change, easy to follow workflows and side-by-side plan comparisons empowers employees to select coverage that best fits their needs.
SaaS_Benefits_Mobile-Insurance-Cards-phone-770x770.jpg
Go Mobile
The TriNet HR Platform Mobile App provides on-the-go access to insurance details and spending accounts, keeping employees engaged with their benefits all year long.
SaaS_Benefits-Reporting-Laptop-2560x2560.jpg
Access Insights
A suite of dashboards and reports provide you with actionable insight into enrollment progress and monthly benefit costs.
SaaS_Benefits_Renewal-Setup-Checklist-laptop-2560x2560.jpg

Benefit Solutions for Growth

As your organization grows, so do your needs. That’s why TriNet HR Platform gives you the flexibility to expand administrative and compliance support as well as your benefits offering, helping you save even more time to focus on building your business.
EDI
Automate data exchange for enrollment with leading insurance carriers.*
*Available for groups with 50+ employees
ACA
Track employee eligibility and automate reporting to meet the latest ACA requirements.
Learn More
COBRA
Streamline COBRA administration with integrated support and automated notifications.
Learn More
Spending Accounts
Manage HSAs, FSAs and Commuter benefits within TriNet HR Platform.
TriNet Perks
Provide employees access to special discounts and perks on premium brands such as Apple, Dell and American Airlines.
Learn More
Enrich™
Offer employees tax-optimized reimbursements for expenses related to medical travel, education, disaster relief and child adoption.
Learn More
Sarah Shepard, COO, StringCan Interactive
"If it weren’t for TriNet HR Platform, we wouldn’t be able to offer this level of flexibility of health care, let alone things like 401(k) plans or supplemental insurance."
Sarah Shepard
COO, StringCan Interactive
See all Stories
Sarah Shepard, COO, StringCan Interactive

The latest benefit trends and insights

How Big-Company Benefits Help SMBs
How Big-Company Benefits Help SMBs

Learn how a PEO enables SMBs to choose the right mix of benefits for their workforce.

Get eGuide
Is a PEO Right for You?
Is a PEO Right for You?

Take this short quiz to determine if a PEO might be right for your startup and get extra resources to learn more about what it can do for your business.

Take the assessment
Must-Ask Benefits Questions
Must-Ask Benefits Questions

Be sure to ask these seven questions when choosing a health insurance plan for employees.

Learn more

Schedule time to talk with our team about HR Platform services.

Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
logo_irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.
View certification