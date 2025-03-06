HR PlusCompliance Manager

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services include advanced technology paired with on-demand payroll tax expertise, to provide your company with the resources it needs to thrive. Our experts will assist with account set-ups, retroactive filings, account recoveries, and ongoing payroll tax account status review for your business.

Connect With Us
Outsourced Services with Expert Compliance Assistance
icon_Corporate_Presentation.svg
Mitigate your payroll tax risks
Help mitigate the risk of penalties by identifying the payroll tax accounts with the jurisdictions where your business operates based on your business information.
icon_Request_a_Reference.svg
Personalized to your business
Get payroll tax best practice guidance tailored to your company's unique needs and objectives.
icon_Compliance.svg
Simplify Compliance
Receive practical best practice guidance so you can address and navigate payroll tax concerns.

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services can include:

Review current payroll tax processes
Register state or local payroll tax accounts and help set up online access
Update state or local payroll tax information within the HR platform
Help setup third party administrator
Close inactive payroll tax accounts at client’s request
Assist with the recovery of payroll tax account information and/or online access
Assist with abatement process
Assist with retro-filing at client’s request for accounts with online access
Verify payroll tax account online access
Support with monitoring of active payroll tax accounts
Review payroll tax notices submitted by client
Review workforce changes that may require new payroll tax account setup upon client request
Inform client of payroll tax actions that may be needed
Assist with payroll tax refund process
And more!

All-in-One Software

As part of HR Plus, you and your service team share access to our HR platform to help automate processes across recruiting, HR, payroll and benefits.

How-does-HR_-manager-work-with-SaaS

A comprehensive platform
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, onboarding, time tracking, performance management and more. 

Payroll processing built right in
Three-click payroll processing that directly syncs data across the platform, resulting in less vulnerability for data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you. 

Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees can enroll in plans right in the mobile app. 

Compliance and risk
Leverage a trusted solution so you can navigate compliance across HR, payroll and benefits rules and requirements. Make administration easier and mitigate risk for your business. 

Take a Tour
Your-Dedicated-Team-of-Experts-Courtney-Mears.png

Your Dedicated Team of Experts

HR Plus provides expert HR support tailored to your business needs, all while helping to reduce the administrative burden on your internal team. Our professionals assist with HR tasks such as compliance support, payroll processing, and benefits administration, so you can focus on your business.

Learn More

Related Resources

HR Advisory
HR Advisory

A comprehensive HR solution that combines expert support and our fully loaded technology platform for managing your HR, payroll, and benefits administration needs. With cutting- edge technology and expert knowledge, you can navigate HR complexity with greater ease.

Learn more
Payroll Manager
Payroll Manager

Payroll Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. In addition to carefully reviewing payroll runs, your dedicated payroll manager will administer scheduled and off-cycle payroll runs for U.S. employees and independent contractors.

Learn more
HR Manager
HR Manager

HR Manager is the best solution for businesses looking for a cost-effective, less involved approach to HR and payroll tasks. Your dedicated team of experienced professionals will help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.

Learn more

People Also Ask

HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) which combines expert service with comprehensive technology.
Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. The pricing is based on a per employee per month (PEPM) model. For detailed pricing, connect with our team.
HR Plus is designed for SMBs, and the typical customer has between 10 and 500 employees. However, there is no employee minimum, you can purchase HR Plus with one employee.
No. Each of our service options comes with and is paired with our HR technology platform.
Learn more
Our HR Plus services are outsourced services, allowing clients to get dedicated support from HR, payroll and tax specialists.
Add-ons are few and far between with HR Plus. Audits, payroll, benefits admin, COBRA, flex spending admin, performance management, learning management and more are all included with HR Plus. There is a small additional fee for contingent workers, international workers, and for Recruiting, powered by JazzHR.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR Plus solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.