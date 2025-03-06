Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services include advanced technology paired with on-demand payroll tax expertise, to provide your company with the resources it needs to thrive. Our experts will assist with account set-ups, retroactive filings, account recoveries, and ongoing payroll tax account status review for your business.
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services can include:
All-in-One Software
As part of HR Plus, you and your service team share access to our HR platform to help automate processes across recruiting, HR, payroll and benefits.
A comprehensive platform
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, onboarding, time tracking, performance management and more.
Payroll processing built right in
Three-click payroll processing that directly syncs data across the platform, resulting in less vulnerability for data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you.
Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees can enroll in plans right in the mobile app.
Compliance and risk
Leverage a trusted solution so you can navigate compliance across HR, payroll and benefits rules and requirements. Make administration easier and mitigate risk for your business.
Your Dedicated Team of Experts
HR Plus provides expert HR support tailored to your business needs, all while helping to reduce the administrative burden on your internal team. Our professionals assist with HR tasks such as compliance support, payroll processing, and benefits administration, so you can focus on your business.
A comprehensive HR solution that combines expert support and our fully loaded technology platform for managing your HR, payroll, and benefits administration needs. With cutting- edge technology and expert knowledge, you can navigate HR complexity with greater ease.
Payroll Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. In addition to carefully reviewing payroll runs, your dedicated payroll manager will administer scheduled and off-cycle payroll runs for U.S. employees and independent contractors.