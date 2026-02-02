HR Plus Services
Utilize our specialized team of HR and payroll professionals to help guide you through your most complex challenges.
Service Model
HR Plus Services is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) solution, purpose-built to support the complexity of human resources for growing businesses. With HR Plus, organizations can select a level of service that fits their needs, gaining access to experienced HR and payroll professionals who deliver best‑practice guidance and day‑to‑day expertise.
HR Services
The HR landscape is constantly evolving, with frequent regulatory updates that make navigating compliance both time-consuming and overwhelming. Every hour spent on HR administration is an hour taken away from other strategic initiatives. Our HR services empower you to confidently focus on your business by helping you simplify and strengthen your HR operations.
How we help:
- Written process review
- Employee onboarding and offboarding
- Navigating HR and payroll-related federal, state, and local rules (e.g., ADA, FLSA, FMLA).
- Handbook and policy review
- Compensation benchmarking and recruiting-related tasks
- Addressing employee concerns
- Unemployment claims
- Employee training and transactional tasks
- Client-sponsored employee benefits plan (*administered in the platform)
- Workers’ compensation claims
- And more!
Payroll Services
Payroll and payroll tax requirements can be complex, with ongoing changes that demand accuracy, timeliness, and close attention to compliance. Managing these responsibilities internally can quickly consume valuable time and resources. Our payroll and payroll tax services help reduce that burden by streamlining processes, supporting compliance, and giving you the confidence to focus on what matters most.
How we help:
- Pay-related federal, state, and local rules and requirements
- Payroll administration
- Benefits-related deductions and reimbursements
- Workers’ compensation payroll reporting
- Scheduled and off-cycle pay runs
- Payroll report templates (standard & custom)
- State or local payroll tax account(s) registration
- Payroll tax account information recovery
- Abatement processing
- Retroactive filings
- Payroll tax notices
- Payroll tax refunds/credits
- And more!
Instructor-led Trainings
TriNet offers clients live, virtual training sessions led by HR professionals that help both new and experienced managers handle key HR tasks and reach their goals. These sessions cover important topics that help provide managers with the skills they need to build strong, effective teams.
How we help:
- Hiring best practices
- Performance management
- Employee separations
- Workplace inclusion
- Assessing employee skills
Reviews
HR Plus reviews help uncover potential HR and payroll tax issues that can sometimes go unnoticed yet may have big consequences. These issues could leave your business open to potential claims and further penalties or fines. Our team will perform reviews and provide best practices guidance to support your efforts towards compliance.
How we help:
- Review existing HR policies
- Review written processes like recruiting, onboarding and offboarding
- Identify existing HR organization chart
- Review critical HR written process & documents
- Review HR documentation storage process
- Review overview with a HR operations specialist
- Review of active workforce census data to identify your requisite payroll tax requirements
- Identify potential payroll tax compliance concerns
- Review overview with a payroll tax specialist
- Review current year payroll tax history and notices
Technology Assistance
HR Plus includes our HR platform — meaning you (and your outsourced team) have access to the same all-in-one HR technology. Our experts know the technology inside and out—and guide you through it with ease.
Explore Related Services
A comprehensive HR solution that combines expert support and our fully loaded technology platform for managing your HR, payroll, and benefits administration needs. With cutting- edge technology and expert knowledge, you can navigate HR complexity with greater ease.
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. Our experts will assist with payroll tax account set-ups, retroactive filings, jurisdiction recoveries, and ongoing payroll tax jurisdiction monitoring for your business.
FAQs
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR Plus solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.