HR Plus Services

Utilize our specialized team of HR and payroll professionals to help guide you through your most complex challenges.

hr hand.svg
Handle your toughest HR needs
From recruiting and onboarding best practices to benefits administration and compliance issues, HR Plus offers expertise on the issues that affect your people.
growth arrow.svg
Scale Without Complexity
On demand access to expertise and outsourced support, that allows your business to quickly adapt to emerging demands like hiring employees in a new state, adjusting policies to align with new state/federal mandates, and more.
notepad.svg
Stay up to date
Mitigate risks with experts who understand the evolving HR and payroll landscape, helping you address concerns that could lead to potential costly errors, fines and fees.

Service Model

HR Plus Services is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) solution, purpose-built to support the complexity of human resources for growing businesses. With HR Plus, organizations can select a level of service that fits their needs, gaining access to experienced HR and payroll professionals who deliver best‑practice guidance and day‑to‑day expertise.

hr-plus-services.png

HR Services

The HR landscape is constantly evolving, with frequent regulatory updates that make navigating compliance both time-consuming and overwhelming. Every hour spent on HR administration is an hour taken away from other strategic initiatives. Our HR services empower you to confidently focus on your business by helping you simplify and strengthen your HR operations.

How we help:

  • Written process review
  • Employee onboarding and offboarding
  • Navigating HR and payroll-related federal, state, and local rules (e.g., ADA, FLSA, FMLA).
  • Handbook and policy review
  • Compensation benchmarking and recruiting-related tasks
  • Addressing employee concerns
  • Unemployment claims
  • Employee training and transactional tasks
  • Client-sponsored employee benefits plan (*administered in the platform)
  • Workers’ compensation claims
  • And more!
Learn More
hr-plus-services-payroll.png

Payroll Services

Payroll and payroll tax requirements can be complex, with ongoing changes that demand accuracy, timeliness, and close attention to compliance. Managing these responsibilities internally can quickly consume valuable time and resources. Our payroll and payroll tax services help reduce that burden by streamlining processes, supporting compliance, and giving you the confidence to focus on what matters most.

How we help:

  • Pay-related federal, state, and local rules and requirements
  • Payroll administration
  • Benefits-related deductions and reimbursements
  • Workers’ compensation payroll reporting
  • Scheduled and off-cycle pay runs
  • Payroll report templates (standard & custom)
  • State or local payroll tax account(s) registration
  • Payroll tax account information recovery
  • Abatement processing
  • Retroactive filings
  • Payroll tax notices
  • Payroll tax refunds/credits
  • And more!
Learn More
hr-plus-services-training.png

Instructor-led Trainings

TriNet offers clients live, virtual training sessions led by HR professionals that help both new and experienced managers handle key HR tasks and reach their goals. These sessions cover important topics that help provide managers with the skills they need to build strong, effective teams.

How we help:

  • Hiring best practices
  • Performance management
  • Employee separations
  • Workplace inclusion
  • Assessing employee skills
Learn More
hr-plus-services-reviews.png

Reviews

HR Plus reviews help uncover potential HR and payroll tax issues that can sometimes go unnoticed yet may have big consequences. These issues could leave your business open to potential claims and further penalties or fines. Our team will perform reviews and provide best practices guidance to support your efforts towards compliance.

How we help:

  • Review existing HR policies
  • Review written processes like recruiting, onboarding and offboarding
  • Identify existing HR organization chart
  • Review critical HR written process & documents
  • Review HR documentation storage process
  • Review overview with a HR operations specialist
  • Review of active workforce census data to identify your requisite payroll tax requirements
  • Identify potential payroll tax compliance concerns
  • Review overview with a payroll tax specialist
  • Review current year payroll tax history and notices
Learn More
Meet the Team
Get to know a few of our dedicated team of experienced and certified professionals who help with HR, payroll, and payroll tax tasks, and provide best practices for compliance requirements
Valeria Smith
Valeria Smith
Senior Payroll Core Services Specialist
Courtney Mears
Courtney Mears
Supervisor, Payroll Tax
Lora Patterson
Lora Patterson
Lead HR Advisor
Learn more
hr-plus-services-technology-assistance.png

Technology Assistance

HR Plus includes our HR platform — meaning you (and your outsourced team) have access to the same all-in-one HR technology. Our experts know the technology inside and out—and guide you through it with ease.

Learn More

Explore Related Services

HR Advisory
HR Advisory

A comprehensive HR solution that combines expert support and our fully loaded technology platform for managing your HR, payroll, and benefits administration needs. With cutting- edge technology and expert knowledge, you can navigate HR complexity with greater ease.

Learn more
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. Our experts will assist with payroll tax account set-ups, retroactive filings, jurisdiction recoveries, and ongoing payroll tax jurisdiction monitoring for your business.

Learn more
HR Manager
HR Manager

HR Manager is the best solution for businesses looking for a cost-effective, less involved approach to HR and payroll tasks. Your dedicated team of experienced professionals will help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.

Learn more
Chaé-Organics-2560x1707-v2_(1).jpg
We don’t want to guess when it comes to taking care of our people, especially their pay. The insight and speed of TriNet's advisory service is great!
Erika Archuleta
HR Manager, Chaé Manufacturing
View all stories
Chaé-Organics-2560x1707-v2_(1).jpg

FAQs

Yes. HR Plus offers the flexibility to choose the level of support that best fits your business. You can select advisory level support, which provides on‑demand access to experienced HR professionals for guidance on policies, compliance, and best practices, or opt for dedicated support, where you’re paired with an HR or payroll expert who understands your business and delivers more personalized, hands‑on assistance.
Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. The pricing is based on a per employee per month (PEPM) model. For detailed pricing, connect with our team.
HR Plus covers areas such as recruiting, HR, payroll, payroll tax, benefits administration, and more!
HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) which combines expert service with comprehensive technology.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR Plus solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.