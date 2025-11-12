HR PlusHR Plus Reviews

HR Plus reviews help uncover potential HR and Payroll Tax concerns that, if left unaddressed, may lead to big consequences. These potential concerns could leave your business open to possible claims and further penalties or fines if not addressed. You will gain access to experts to help review your current situation and provide best practice guidance so you can navigate and address those concerns.

Helping to Protect Your Business Through Reviews
Help uncover potential concerns
Identify HR and payroll tax concerns, based on information provided, before they escalate
Mitigate risks
Receive best practices to help address concerns and reduce the likelihood of costly penalties, fines, or claims
Expert access
Consult directly with our payroll tax compliance and HR experts
Payroll Tax Compliance Review

Payroll Tax Compliance Review provides a consultation with one of our payroll tax specialists to review your payroll tax documents and processes. We assess your current situation, help identify concerns and provide best practice guidance to navigate any concerns.

Payroll Tax Compliance Review services include but not limited to

  • Review of active workforce census data to identify your requisite payroll tax requirements
  • Identify potential payroll tax compliance concerns
  • Review overview with a payroll tax specialist
  • Review current year payroll tax history and notices
  • And more!
HR Operations Review

HR Operations Review includes everything in the Payroll Tax Compliance Review and MORE, including full HR operations review relating to HR compliance and best practices. This review synthesizes with a roadmap to help you address any concerns.  

HR Operations Review services include but not limited to: 

  • Everything included in Payroll Tax Compliance Review
  • Review existing HR policies
  • Review written processes like recruiting, onboarding and offboarding
  • Identify existing HR organization chart
  • Review critical HR written process & documents
  • Review HR documentation storage process
  • Review overview with a HR operations specialist
  • And more!

People Also Ask

HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) which combines expert service with comprehensive technology.
Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. The pricing is based on a per employee per month (PEPM) model. For detailed pricing, connect with our team.
HR Plus is designed for SMBs, and the typical customer has between 10 and 500 employees. However, there is no employee minimum, you can purchase HR Plus with one employee.
No. Each of our service options comes with and is paired with our HR technology platform.
Learn more
Our HR Plus services are outsourced services, allowing clients to get dedicated support from HR, payroll and tax specialists.
Add-ons are few and far between with HR Plus. Audits, payroll, benefits admin, COBRA, flex spending admin, performance management, learning management and more are all included with HR Plus. There is a small additional fee for contingent workers, international workers, and for Recruiting, powered by JazzHR.

