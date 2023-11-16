SolutionsHR PlusWorkforce Management

Keep orderly, professional and consistent records of your team. From managing important documents like I-9 forms and employee handbooks, to time tracking and PTO management, TriNet makes workforce management easy and intuitive for both admins and employees.

Tools to manage your workforce in harmony
Simplify workforce management with integrated tools that automate workflows and enhance the employee experience.
Automated workflows
Ensure you’re automating simple processes and using digital records to keep your business processes streamlined and lightweight.
Seamless time and scheduling
Easily manage and approve time off requests, create PTO policies, and set blackout dates, ensuring seamless scheduling and adherence to company policies.
Intuitive mobile app
Empower your employees with the ability to adhere to schedules, submit PTO, and access critical information all at their fingertips through an easy-to-use mobile app.

Easily manage your entire employee population.

Automated workflows for key employee events.
Manage and approve time off requests.
File, update, and categorize HR documents.
Create PTO policies and set blackout dates.
Advanced time tracking and scheduling to help process payroll with ease
Built-in guardrails and integrated compliance support to help stay informed of important deadlines.
Attract and source top talent.
Self-service onboarding gets employees up and running in 10 minutes, so they’re ready before their first day.
Give employees on-the-go access with the TriNet Mobile App.
Connect with your existing applications to create more efficient workflows.
Easily drive actions from insights to help boost employee sentiment and morale.
Employees and admins can easily communicate and collaborate directly in their HR system of record.
Help improve employee performance with user-friendly and easy to administer tools.
Document Management

Documents

Easily sort and organize employee information

Custom Folders
    • You will see all documents arranged within folders.
    • You can also create custom folders while specifying which employees get access to each one.
    • Folders will show info such as 'last modified', 'document count' etc.
Bulk Download
    • Administrators can request to download all documents for a company.
    • The file archive which is downloaded will have files segregated by employees and types.
Audit View
    • The view is now less cluttered and only process related actions continue to be listed here.
    • All columns allow workers to be sorted across the whole organization by status values.
    • Filter workers by Type, Status, Location and Department.
Performance Management

Enhance employee performance with user-friendly tools for goal setting, performance reviews, and one-on-one meetings. Easily manage review cycles, track progress, and engage employees with customizable templates and a mobile-first design for anytime, anywhere access. Empower your workforce with comprehensive performance management solutions that drive engagement and productivity.

Employee Engagement Surveys

Easily gather and act on feedback using pre-populated templates, customizable surveys, and automated emails. Visualize areas of improvement, turn insights into actions, and empower employees by giving them a voice, all while streamlining your approach to engagement and boosting productivity.

People Hub

With People Hub, employees can collaborate, and People teams can easily disseminate important information. This real-time content feed keeps the workforce informed, connected, and engaged. Streamline communication, empower employees, and enhance productivity with a social network, intranet, and collaboration tool designed to simplify HR processes and foster a more engaged workplace.

Risk mitigation

Effortless HR Compliance

Keeping a business HR compliant can be a full-time job. Leverage our HR technology to help keep you on track. And for more complicated compliance issues, your dedicated team of experts is here to help.

  • TriNet collects new employee tax information, confirms eligibility, and sends required notices
  • TriNet automatically sends mandatory notices and calculates proper COBRA payments
  • TriNet has built-in overtime safeguards and will send employees reminders to take required breaks and lunches
  • TriNet provides you with a team of experts for best practice guidance on HR, payroll, and benefit-related challenges

Stay confidently compliant with minimal effort when your HR software handles the heavy lifting for you.

ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.
