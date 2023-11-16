Keep orderly, professional and consistent records of your team. From managing important documents like I-9 forms and employee handbooks, to time tracking and PTO management, TriNet makes workforce management easy and intuitive for both admins and employees.
Easily sort and organize employee informationCustom Folders
Enhance employee performance with user-friendly tools for goal setting, performance reviews, and one-on-one meetings. Easily manage review cycles, track progress, and engage employees with customizable templates and a mobile-first design for anytime, anywhere access. Empower your workforce with comprehensive performance management solutions that drive engagement and productivity.
Easily gather and act on feedback using pre-populated templates, customizable surveys, and automated emails. Visualize areas of improvement, turn insights into actions, and empower employees by giving them a voice, all while streamlining your approach to engagement and boosting productivity.
With People Hub, employees can collaborate, and People teams can easily disseminate important information. This real-time content feed keeps the workforce informed, connected, and engaged. Streamline communication, empower employees, and enhance productivity with a social network, intranet, and collaboration tool designed to simplify HR processes and foster a more engaged workplace.
Keeping a business HR compliant can be a full-time job. Leverage our HR technology to help keep you on track. And for more complicated compliance issues, your dedicated team of experts is here to help.
Stay confidently compliant with minimal effort when your HR software handles the heavy lifting for you.
Create custom reports or select from a series of industry standard reports to help decipher your data.