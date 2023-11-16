SolutionsHR PlatformBusiness Intelligence

Steer clear of guessing when it comes to making actionable business decisions. Business intelligence allows you to create custom reports or select from a series of industry standard reports to help decipher your data.

With a variety of ways to visually display your data, you can initiate the actions your company needs to continue its path forward.

Comprehensive Data Access
Analyze your data faster through centralized, custom dashboards
Premade and Custom Reporting
Choose from dozens of pre-built reports, or easily build your own custom reports
Visualize Your Workforce Data
Create beautiful, easy to understand visualizations with no additional data crunching

Tools to Grow Your Business

Filter your analytics by location, department, segments, and more, to drill down into the data you need
Download and export graphs to easily share your insights
Utilize pre-built reports to cut down on busy work and get right to the information you need
Pull reports from different HR Platform modules
Schedule reports at different frequencies to track trends and changes over time
Business Intelligence

Make Data Driven Decisions

On demand visualizations for important workforce measures including turnover rates, compensation trends, and headcount patterns. Customize your charts with advanced sorting and filtering by departments, location, worker status and more.

Performance Management
Performance Management

Help improve employee performance with user friendly and easy to administer tools.

People Hub
People Hub

With People Hub, employees and admins can easily communicate and collaborate directly in their HR system of record.

Recruiting
Recruiting

Streamline recruiting, hiring, and onboarding top talent.

