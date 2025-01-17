Powerful Reporting and Analytics
Steer clear of guessing when it comes to making actionable business decisions. Business intelligence allows you to create custom reports or select from a series of industry standard reports to help decipher your data.
With a variety of ways to visually display your data, you can initiate the actions your company needs to continue its path forward.
Tools to Grow Your Business
Make Data Driven Decisions
On demand visualizations for important workforce measures including turnover rates, compensation trends, and headcount patterns. Customize your charts with advanced sorting and filtering by departments, location, worker status and more.
Explore Our Other HR Solutions
Help improve employee performance with user friendly and easy to administer tools.
With People Hub, employees and admins can easily communicate and collaborate directly in their HR system of record.