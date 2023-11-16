With People Hub, employees can collaborate with one another, and People teams can send out important information.
Run key HR processes and keep your employees informed and connected through a real-time content feed. Comment on posts and have conversations with your employees and empower them to ask questions and get answers in one place. Easily post company announcements, team messages, even employee kudos that sync directly to Performance Management.
Create custom reports or select from a series of industry standard reports to help decipher your data.
Help improve employee performance with user friendly and easy to administer tools.