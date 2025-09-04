People Hub
With People Hub, employees can collaborate with one another, and People teams can send out important information.
Change the way your organization communicates for the better
Keep your workforce informed and connected through a real-time content feed.
Employee collaboration
Streamline your approach to employee communication with a social network, intranet, communication, and collaboration tool that connects your employees, making work a more engaged place.
Empower employees to share their voice
Make communication easy, where employees interact with one another via mobile or desktop. Post key HR processes and keep your employees informed and connected through a real-time content feed.
Get the business of HR done
Manage your own and create HR task lists for your employees. Pin the most important posts to the top of your employees’ feeds to highlight key information, whether that’s a company announcement or details on a key HR process like open enrollment or your annual performance review process.
Create happier, more productive and engaged employees
Post announcements, events, policies, or just a fun topic with your team or company.
Get work done with task management in conjunction with conversations.
Clarify action items and get the answers you need in a timely manner.
Generate awareness and opportunities throughout the organization by sharing information with select groups.
Mobile push notifications and email digests are sent directly to employees, so they stay informed.
Simplify communicating with your people
Run key HR processes and keep your employees informed and connected through a real-time content feed. Comment on posts and have conversations with your employees and empower them to ask questions and get answers in one place. Easily post company announcements, team messages, even employee kudos that sync directly to Performance Management.
Explore Our Other HR Solutions
Reporting and Analytics
Create custom reports or select from a series of industry standard reports to help decipher your data.
Learn More
Schedule time to talk with our team about HR Plus services and technology.
Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.