SolutionsHR PlusPerformance Management

Employee Performance Management

Help improve employee performance with user-friendly tools for goal setting, performance reviews, and one-on-one meetings.

Book a Demo
Performance management for the new world of work
Get the most out of an employee performance tool that connects to the rest of your HR workflow and helps to increase employee engagement.
icon_Professional_Services.svg
Easy to manage and administer
Easily launch and manage review cycles, create, track progress towards completing goals, and manage a shared agenda and action items for one-on-one meetings.
icon_Infographic.svg
Customizable templates
Get your performance management process up and running quickly with a library of templates for peer reviews, 360-degree reviews, self-reviews, and quick feedback reviews, all customizable.
icon_TriNet_Mobile.svg
Access anywhere
A mobile-first design lets employees and managers complete the review process wherever and whenever they are, increasing completion rates and reducing time-to-completion.
HR-Performance-02-Performance-Reviews-2x_Laptop_2560.jpg

Goal Management

Keeping your workforce driving toward a common set of goals is critical for any business. Our goal management tools help your employees stay focused and on track, moving towards the most important priorities for the business.

HR-Performance-02-Performance-Reviews-2x_Laptop_2560.jpg

Performance Reviews

Increase employee performance through easy-to-manage review cycles. Our performance review tools help employees get constructive feedback in a safe environment and allow upward feedback so managers can improve their skill sets as well.

HR-Performance-03-One-on-One-meeting-tools-2x_Laptop_2560.jpg

One-on-One Meeting Tools

One-on-one meetings are important for managers and employees to stay in sync. Our tools help facilitate these meetings so both parties are better aligned on priorities, engaged and accountable.

Explore Our Other HR Solutions

Time Off Tracking
Time Off Tracking

Handle time off requests for your entire workforce like a total pro.

Learn More
Reporting and Analytics
Reporting and Analytics

Create custom reports or select from a series of industry standard reports to help decipher your data.

Learn More
Compensation Management
Compensation Management

Get clarity on your compensation practices and better understand compensation data.

Learn More

Schedule time to talk with our team about HR Platform services.

Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
logo_irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.
View certification