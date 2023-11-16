Start Work Anywhere Our desktop and mobile apps help your team track hours from anywhere –whether they’re remote, in the field, or at the office.

Record Clock-in Location You can choose to record the location of where your employees clock in, getting visibility on your employees’ work location.

Dedicated Clock-in Terminal Employees can punch in and out on premise using our app. Simply download the app on any smart tablet to get started.

Minimize Time Card Fraud With time card fraud detection services like pictures taken at clock in, our tool helps you respond to possible time card fraud.

Reporting Understand your team’s activities through real-time reporting, including information on clock ins and outs, how many hours each project has accrued, and analytics on overtime pay.